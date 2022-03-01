Hometown Bank Partners with Teslar Software to Enhance Commercial Lending

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations for community financial institutions, announced today that Hometown Bank has selected its innovative platform to streamline processes across commercial lending.

Fond Du Lac, Wis.-based Hometown Bank has grown with and served its community for over a century. The bank has partnered with Teslar Software to better meet the needs of its customers and enable more seamless growth. By leveraging Teslar’s suite of workflow and portfolio management tools, Hometown Bank will be able to centralize all its systems onto one interface, boosting efficiencies and increasing accuracy.

“Teslar’s ease of use stood out to us from the beginning,” explains Lou Ann Pilsner, EVP of operations at Hometown Bank. “We’re confident that our employees will be able to easily optimize Teslar’s platform, empowering them to improve productivity and spend more time meeting with customers and helping them strengthen their financial health. By leveraging Teslar to streamline and automate our commercial lending processes, we’ll be able to enhance both the employee and customer experience and grow with greater confidence.”

Hometown Bank plans to utilize Teslar’s pipeline management, workflow and exception tracking software to serve communities more effectively throughout northeastern and central Wisconsin. With Teslar, the bank will be able to increase transparency across departments, providing better visibility into customer relationships.

“Hometown Bank prides themselves on their ability to provide personalized, meaningful customer service to their communities. The bank recognizes that to form strong relationships, they must not only provide connection but convenience as well,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “By leveraging our technology, Hometown Bank will be able to centralize operations, boost efficiencies and free their lenders to focus on deepening customer relationships.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.