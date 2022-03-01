Social Security Administration (SSA) Selects Veradigm eChart Courier™ to Automate Medical Chart Retrieval

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm®, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), today announced an agreement with the United States Social Security Administration (SSA), an independent agency of the U.S. federal government that administers Social Security, a social insurance program consisting of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits.

SSA Disability Determination Services (DDS) processes millions of disability applications each year and makes millions of patient-authorized requests annually for health records from healthcare providers to support all levels of the disability adjudication process.

This agreement allows SSA to electronically request and receive electronic health records through the Veradigm Network solution, Veradigm eChart Courier™, thereby eliminating the need to allocate time and resources for manual medical record requests. Leveraging interoperability within the disability process also minimizes provider burden for record collection, accelerates adjudication timelines and allows for improved customer experience for SSA applicants and beneficiaries.

“Veradigm eChart Courier™ will enable SSA to leverage health information technology to automate the request and receipt of data to reduce patient health record retrieval time from weeks or days to just minutes,” says Jay Bhattacharyya, SVP & GM, Veradigm. “These types of efficiencies, at scale, can help transform the provision of healthcare in the United States.”

Establishing a direct web services connection between SSA and Veradigm will give more healthcare providers the capability to receive standardized electronic requests for health records, along with a patient’s authorization to release those records, and to respond automatically.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm® is a business unit of Allscripts, dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. An integrated clinical technology team combining data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and the value of healthcare, Veradigm is helping transform healthcare for biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. To learn more, visit www.veradigm.com.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial, and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places, and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

