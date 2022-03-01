MOCA Financial Partners With Vertifi to Offer Remote Deposit Capture Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, a Digital-First Next-Generation Card-Based Payment Platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Vertifi®, an industry-leading digital payments developer, to provide Vertifi’s remote deposit capture (RDC) technology, DeposZip®, to its platform, further enhancing the MOCA payment platform’s capabilities.

Today, banking on-the-go is more important than ever. Gone are the days of waiting in teller lines to deposit checks. Recognizing that, MOCA is happy to provide enhanced convenience when it comes to depositing money to MOCA cardholders’ accounts and cards.

With Vertifi’s DeposZip RDC solution, MOCA’s clients can offer their customers a convenient way to deposit checks with any mobile device by simply taking a picture of the check. DeposZip is designed with flexibility, efficiency, and security in mind, so customers can make deposits easily and safely.

“Today’s banking customer wants convenience, whether it is accessing funds, making payments, or depositing money. We live in an on-demand world and financial providers must keep up,” said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. “That is why MOCA saw it as essential to provide a way for MOCA cardholders to deposit checks at their convenience as an option to get money to their accounts or cards without visiting a branch, and Vertifi’s DeposZip does just that.”

“As a pioneer in remote deposit capture, Vertifi has optimized the mobile deposit process for consumers. Now DeposZip allows MOCA cardholders the same ability to fund their accounts or cards quickly and easily by depositing a check from anywhere and at any time,” said Andrew Peach, Chief Business Development Officer of Vertifi. “We’re delighted to bring this innovation to MOCA and the banks, credit unions, and fintechs they serve across the country.”

MOCA’s partnership with Vertifi represents the latest step in its mission to provide state-of-the-art payment solutions for community banks, credit unions, and fintechs. Along with Vertifi’s DeposZip, MOCA’s platform offers innovative features such as virtual cards, purpose-driven cards, single-use card numbers, and other anti-fraud measures.

“Adding remote deposit capture is another important step as we continue to expand our payment platform’s capabilities,” added Burns. “With Vertifi’s DeposZip, MOCA cardholders will be able to deposit checks with their mobile device, safely, securely, and on their terms.”

About MOCA

MOCA, headquartered in the Austin suburb of Bastrop, Texas, is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn’t have to choose between the personal, localized service a community financial institution can offer and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.

About Vertifi

Vertifi® Software delivers state-of-the-art payment system technologies and innovative digital solutions to the financial services industry. Its flagship remote deposit capture technology - DeposZip® - was the first of its kind made commercially available for businesses and consumers. Vertifi's service portfolio includes mobile applications, statement services, voice-assisted banking technology, and more. For more information, please visit vertifi.com.