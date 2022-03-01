Seegrid Announces Strategic Partnership With RōBEX

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced a strategic partnership with RōBEX, a dynamic and rapidly growing systems integrator specializing in industrial robots. The collaboration agreement enables RōBEX to introduce their customers to the full portfolio of Seegrid Palion™ autonomous mobile robots and Fleet Central enterprise software solutions. RōBEX automates critical production processes for leading manufacturing and consumer goods brands to increase productivity, improve safety, and enhance quality. The new partnership enables the robotics integrator to offer these services collaboratively with Seegrid’s expert teams to keep pace with accelerating demand for mobile automation across the supply chain.

“As an engineering-based organization, we provide innovative, value-added, smart technology solutions that optimize processes for leading brands,” said Craig Francisco, President of RōBEX. “With Seegrid’s proven Palion AMRs and Fleet Central enterprise software, our customers will quickly get up and running with safe, scalable automation solutions that help them achieve higher levels of safety and productivity.”

“The ongoing labor shortage and heightened consumer demands continue to be a challenge, in turn making reliable automation solutions extremely critical to our customers’ success,” said David Griffin, Seegrid’s Chief Sales Officer. “We are thrilled to collaborate with RōBEX to deliver on our mutual commitment of providing seamless end-to-end robotic solutions that transform the world’s supply chain.”

Featured in RōBEX’s autonomous mobile robot offering is Seegrid Palion Lift, the most advanced AMR forklift on the market. Seegrid Palion Pallet Truck and Seegrid Palion Tow Tractor—named #1 in market share for AMRs worldwide—will also be made available for system integrations. Seegrid Palion AMRs are powered by Seegrid IQ, the company’s proprietary next-generation autonomy technology, which offers enhanced perception and human-like awareness for safe and reliable transport of goods.

RōBEX customers also gain access to Seegrid’s expert-level material handling automation services and enterprise software solutions, including Supervisor fleet management software and Fleet Geek™ data analytics platform. Seegrid’s service-focused approach combined with its proven technology creates a platform that is quick to deploy, providing a reliable, low-risk automated material handling solution.

About RōBEX

Since our inception in 2015, the RōBEX goal has never wavered: to be the world's most desired automation company for customers seeking innovation excellence. Our dynamic organization includes seasoned automation industry leaders, robotic integration specialists, experienced technicians, and engineering professionals with outstanding mechanical, electrical, and civil/structural skills. The RōBEX team is fully committed to exceed customer expectations in every way.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid Palion AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future.

To access Seegrid images, visit: seegrid.com/media