Backtracks Announces Sponsorship of SXSW 2022 Podcasting Stage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backtracks, the technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, who continues to modernize the audio and podcasting industry through its robust software, and solutions, announces they will be the supporting sponsor of the South by Southwest Conference 2022 (SXSW) Podcasting Stage (March 11-18).

The SXSW Podcast Stage hosts podcasts from all facets of life – music, film, technology, comedy, politics, and more – recorded in front of a live audience during the SXSW Conference and will be manned by Backtracks representatives who will be on hand to provide demos and answer questions about the platform.

“ As an Austin-based audio and software start-up, it makes complete sense to support and partner with SXSW Conference,” said Jonathan Gill, co-Founder & CEO of Backtracks. “ I look forward to attending the conference each year to see the incredible developments and meet with like-minded entrepreneurs. Backtracks is honored to be sponsoring the SXSW Podcasting Stage and the incredible programming the team at SXSW has put together”.

Post programming, Backtracks will be hosting a SXSW 2022 Podcast Happy Hour on March 15th, 2022 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm to provide an opportunity - for those interested in learning more about Backtracks and the podcast industry - to mingle and connect.

2021-early 2022 has been a year of innovation and milestones in the product landscape for Backtracks to deliver unprecedented value to podcast publishers and advertisers. The company has made advancements in podcast and audio advertising and analytics technologies and continues to invest heavily in the development of existing and new product offerings to help podcasters and audio partners around the world measure, monetize, and advertise in audio and podcasting. Backtracks’ suite of tools is taking the guesswork out of podcasting and providing all the elements you need to be successful as a creator or advertiser.

Backtracks continues to make advancements in podcast advertising and analytics technologies including;

Client-side AD Insertion (CSAI) - allow advertisers to insert ads into podcasts and streamed audio, for dynamic and targeted advertising that’s interchangeable by listening context, location, time-of-day, episode, content, and more

Real-Time Podcast + Audio Analytics - Native SDKs offer a number of innovative and powerful technologies via an easy-to-use drop-in interface for real-time audio metrics and processing

An IAB podcast measurement certification for measurable podcast analytics and advertising metrics

A collaboration with Google Cloud to allow publishers and advertisers to view their podcast advertising and analytics data within Google Data Studio, allowing for seamless reporting

Head motion and gesture detection technology that captures data from AirPods Pro and Apple device sensors, unleashing endless possibilities with how consumers can interact with ads.

Consumer privacy - Being CCPA & GDPR compliant, and providing data without personally identifiable information or cookies

Backtracks Player - publishers and podcasts can embed a beautifully designed, customizable on-brand podcast player with powerful features directly on their sites, properties, and social media

Backtracks is the leading technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics. Through a product suite of turnkey tools and data analytics solutions, the company provides the technology for publishers, brands and advertisers to gain greater insights for engaging, reaching and understanding their target audiences while delivering a superior listening experience to their listeners. Founded in 2016 by engineers Jonathan Gill and Kevin Wright, Backtracks is on a mission to modernize the podcast medium by providing podcasters and advertisers with the tools to measure, discover and monetize their content and data. The company empowers thousands of podcasts and audio partners, including Wondery, This American Life, McKinsey & Company, RANE, Samsung, Mediahuis, OECD, The Memphis Grizzlies, and NASA.