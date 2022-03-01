MEDITECH Expanse Ambulatory Now Available to Independent and Physician-Owned Practices

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expanse Ambulatory, MEDITECH’s mobile ambulatory EHR and practice management solution, is now available to independent and physician-owned practices. It offers a personalized, flexible user experience that is intuitive for clinicians, convenient for patients, and profitable for healthcare practices. The solution recently earned Top Performer recognition for Ambulatory EMR in the 2022 Best in KLAS report.

“Practices can now leverage Expanse Ambulatory’s web- and touch-based design, without the prerequisite of Expanse in the hospital environment,” said MEDITECH Vice President Carol Labadini.

“This solution will help them navigate the evolving needs of consumers and shifting reimbursement models, while also addressing the challenges of staffing shortages and burnout. And since this subscription-based solution lives in the cloud, there is no significant IT footprint required.”

Expanse Ambulatory’s Practice Management solution offers efficient office workflows and intuitive features like drag-and-drop scheduling, automated patient communications, and interactive reporting dashboards. To improve consumer access and engagement, MEDITECH connects patients to their care by supporting such features as fully integrated virtual visits, contactless check-in, and our easy-to-use patient portal and mobile app.

Advanced interoperability tools also ensure continuity of care by keeping practices connected to outside providers, while the integrated patient portal and app improves collaboration between patients and practice staff. In addition, MEDITECH’s integrated Revenue Cycle helps practices stay financially fit and achieve their revenue goals.

“Physician practices need a comprehensive Ambulatory EHR that optimizes both individual provider and overall practice efficiency, while still facilitating that frictionless patient experience,” stated Labadini.

“Expanse Ambulatory was developed by and for physicians, so it’s a solution that clinicians should enjoy using - while enabling them to focus on their patients.”

