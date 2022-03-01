Lily’s Kitchen Enhances Customer Experience With Ordergroove Subscriptions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, announced today that Lily’s Kitchen, the U.K.’s No. 1 brand in premium natural pet food1, has successfully implemented an Ordergroove subscription experience. Seeking to provide a seamless shopping experience for consumers, Lily’s Kitchen partnered with Ordergroove to deliver an innovative subscription offering that prioritizes convenience.

Since launching the Ordergroove subscription experience in April 2020, Lily’s Kitchen has achieved rapid success. By June of the same year, the brand attributed more than 10% of its total sales to its subscription experience. At the end of 2021, this figure had doubled and now accounts for 20% of monthly sales.

The bespoke subscription offering, implemented by certified B Corp Lily’s Kitchen, ensures customers receive a regular supply of their pets’ favorite recipes while also offering incentives such as cost savings and delivery. What’s more, subscribers have full control over their recurring orders, including the ability to edit, pause or cancel at any time. Subscribers can also change order frequency or switch between similar products with ease – ensuring customers receive enough wet and dry recipes and treats each month to keep their four-legged friends happy and healthy.

“We celebrate the pet-parent relationship in all its forms,” said Michelle Corp, eCommerce Director, Lily’s Kitchen. “By adding a subscription experience, we were able to make it much more convenient for pet parents to stock up on their pets’ favorite recipes – and free them up to spend more quality time with their cats and dogs. We knew subscriptions were going to be popular, but their rapid growth was greater than we anticipated. It’s a mutual success story for our valued pet parents, Lily’s Kitchen, and Ordergroove.”

When selecting a subscription solution, Lily’s Kitchen prioritized ease of use and flexibility for its customers. The brand also desired a subscription technology that would seamlessly integrate with its existing eCommerce platform and that had a high level of automation.

“The decision by Lily’s Kitchen to launch a subscription offering aligns perfectly with the brand’s mission to deliver wholesome pet recipes and be a force for good,” said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove.

“The results Lily’s Kitchen has achieved with subscriptions are phenomenal and are a testament to the importance of fostering relationships, rewarding loyalty and listening to consumers’ call for convenient shopping experiences.”

To learn more, visit Ordergroove.com.

1Nielsen Scantrack Total Coverage | Total Cat & Dog | L52w we 05.09.20

About Lily’s Kitchen

Lily’s Kitchen was founded in London in 2009, by Henrietta Morrison who set out to feed her beloved dog, Lily, food she could trust. Lily’s Kitchen is now the No. 1 brand in premium natural pet food, still focusing on the mission to inspire pet parents to feed their four-legged friends natural, proper food for pets.

Lily’s Kitchen was a founding member of the UK B Corp movement and the first pet food brand in the world to achieve B Corp status. Determined to use business as a force for good, Lily’s Kitchen has recently partnered with Dogs Trust to support dogs in need and are proud to lend a paw to charitable causes.

Lily’s Kitchen aren’t ones to show off, but in 2019 they were awarded a Royal Warrant by HRH The Prince of Wales himself. They’ve also won lots of other awards for their proper food, innovation and brilliant customer service that they’re pretty proud of.

The brand became part of Nestlé Purina PetCare in April 2020, after having grossed over £85m in retail sales. With the belief that pets are family, Lily’s Kitchen operates as a standalone business and is still driven by its purpose of making cats’ and dogs’ lives better, by helping pet parents feed their pets properly whilst being kind to the planet. A bit of fun along the way doesn’t hurt either.

Lily’s Kitchen is available in leading supermarkets across the UK and is also exported to over 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, bringing proper food to pets around the world.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers, including The Honest Company, Intelligentsia, Il Makiage, KIND Snacks and PetSmart, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription, predictive reorder and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.