Ontic signs license with Curtiss-Wright for data recording, data acquisition and test equipment.

CHELTENHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontic, an aerospace industry leader specializing in sustaining legacy systems and maximizing the value of non-core products for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, the 10th product line partnership, in a long history of partnership between our organizations. This most recent license consists of the PCard and Optical Quick Access Recorders (O/PQAR), Computer Controlled Air Data Test Set (CCADTS-2), and the Digitas and TP91 Air Data Sensor products.

These Curtiss-Wright Penny & Giles branded products are currently manufactured and repaired at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions’ Christchurch, UK facility. The product lines will be transitioned into Ontic’s Cheltenham, UK facility in 2022.

Gareth Blackbird, Chief Commercial Officer of Ontic, said “Ontic is pleased to continue our Extended Life Solutions to Curtiss-Wright with the addition of these products. This is our tenth agreement with Curtiss-Wright in a partnership that began in 2004. Ontic’s sole focus is on strategic OEM partners like Curtiss-Wright, providing valuable solutions for the continued support of their mature, legacy, or non-core products and providing lifetime support to the customers”

Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham, Staverton and Bolton in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.

Ontic possess over 45 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 6,500 maturing and legacy aircraft parts. Its portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs, such as Honeywell, UTC Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.