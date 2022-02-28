Green Life Farms Expands Sales to 5,000 New Customers Through Cheney Brothers Partnership

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Life Farms, the leading controlled-environment agriculture grower in the Southeast U.S., announces its partnership with Cheney Brothers, Inc., a major family-owned and operated regional food distributor. Green Life Farms will be the exclusive Butterhead Lettuce supplier to more than 5,000 Cheney Brothers customers from Florida to North Carolina and beyond.

Green Life Farms operates two state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Florida with 11 more greenhouses in construction or development. Using innovative hydroponic technology, Green Life Farms products are grown with non-GMO seeds, using efficient systems that require 90% less water than conventional farming and no pesticides – addressing some of the country’s most significant needs and challenges around sustainability, safe food supply and use of natural resources.

Cheney Brothers provides food and other broad line products to independent restaurants, restaurant chains, hotels, country clubs, institutional groups, and other foodservice operators. With annual revenues of more than $2 billion, the company is a leading distributor in its home market of Florida and over the last several years, has expanded its presence in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company serves its markets with more than 50,000 products out of 13 state-of-the-art distribution facilities.

Green Life Farms leafy greens include butterhead lettuce, baby romaine, baby arugula, baby kale, and farmer’s blend. The company also hydroponically grows basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley, oregano, rosemary, sage, tarragon and thyme. In addition to food service distribution, Green Life Farms products are sold in more than 300 grocery stores and restaurants from Palm Beach to Miami and beyond, including some international locations, and to a major meal-kit delivery company under a long-term contract.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.

About Cheney Bros., Inc.

Cheney Brothers is one of the leading foodservice distributors in the Southeast, with annual sales of more than $2 billion. Florida-born, family-owned and operated since 1925, the business has grown to world-wide distribution with over 1.5-million-square feet of distribution space. Insisting upon top-quality products from nationally recognized manufacturers, Cheney Brothers' broad inventory consists of more than 50,000 stocked items, from gourmet to everyday. For additional information, please visit CheneyBrothers.com.