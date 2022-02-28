Polaris Continues to Lead the Industry with 2023 Snowmobile Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 1954, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been pioneering the sport of snowmobiling. The original Sno-Traveler was just the start, with the next 68 years representing a relentless pursuit to help our riders make the most out of winter. Introduced today, the lineup of 2023 Polaris Snowmobiles is the next chapter of the legacy, with new snowmobiles purpose built to hit the trails and climb mountains, get the job done, or spend the day on the snow with the family – only from The Original Snowmobile Company.

Ready to dominate the trails, lakes, forest roads, and the backcountry are the world’s first no compromise hypersleds – the 2023 Patriot Boost Indy VR1 and Patriot Boost Switchback Assault. Built on the rider-first Matryx platform and the industry-leading Patriot Boost engine, these SnowCheck exclusive hypersleds represent a step change in performance. Incredible speed and acceleration and up to 110 pounds lighter than competitive snowmobiles, these machines combine speed, handling, and control like never before.

“The new 2023 snowmobile lineup shows our commitment to bringing a better snowmobiling experience to every rider, whether they are new to the sport or a lifelong rider. From the mountains to the trails and everywhere in between, there is a sled for every rider in the 2023 lineup.” – John Stockman, Vice President & General Manager of Snowmobiles.

When the snow gets deep and the terrain gets steep, Polaris’ mountain lineup of RMKs leads the industry. The Rocky Mountain King is the world’s best family of mountain sleds, delivering lift, control, and response for superior deep snow performance. New for 2023 is the Patriot 9R, the latest factory mod engine from Polaris. Available in the SnowCheck exclusive Pro RMK Slash and RMK Khaos Slash, the new big bore Patriot 9R engine delivers fast response and lightweight power with its 900cc displacement and low inertia cranktrain. The new standard in the tight, technical terrain is here.

This winter, there is a new level of efficiency and reliability in the lineup with the new ProStar S4, built on the proven 4-stroke ProStar architecture. Available in INDY, Voyageur, and Titan snowmobiles, the ProStar S4 delivers spirited performance in the under 100 horsepower class, with the capability and fun to hit the trails, haul gear, and enjoy the winter.

The 2023 lineup of Polaris snowmobiles is destined to deliver more miles and smiles, deep snow lines, and winter adventures for all riders. Built with pride in Roseau, Minnesota, and ready to help riders make the most of their winter. Check out PolarisSnowmobiles.com for all the details on the 2023 lineup, the SnowCheck order program, and to learn more!

