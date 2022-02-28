Owlet to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) today announces that management will participate in three investor conferences during the month of March 2022:

• Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on March 7-9, 2022.

• Roth 34th Annual Conference on March 13-15, 2022.

• Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 15-17, 2022.

About Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Scolnick, Owlet’s Chief Financial Officer, will engage in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, beginning at 12:50 p.m. EST, and participate in investor 1x1s. A link to the live webcast of the chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Owlet website here. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 90 days following the live event.

About Roth 34th Annual Conference

Kurt Workman and Kate Scolnick will present on Monday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. PST, and participate in investor 1x1s. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Owlet website here. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 90 days following the live event.

About Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare

Kurt Workman and Kate Scolnick will present on Thursday, March 17 at 2:30 p.m. EST, and participate in investor 1x1s. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Owlet website here. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 90 days following the live event.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief. To learn more, visit owletcare.com.