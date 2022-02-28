Sono Bello Partners with Dress for Success for Annual Your Hour, Her Power Campaign

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sono Bello, America’s leading aesthetic surgery provider whose mission is to transform lives, is partnering with international nonprofit Dress for Success (DFS) to present its annual Your Hour, Her Power campaign. The campaign will run through the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

To support the Your Hour, Her Power campaign, Sono Bello has committed to donating more than $100,000 to Dress for Success to help the nonprofit provide programs and services to equip women with the education and resources necessary to thrive in work and in life. The donation is made possible through transformations performed and employee participation in the campaign’s primary fundraiser of pledging the equivalent of an hour of pay to support the organization’s mission.

“With COVID-19 mask mandates and other restrictions continuing to ease across the country, most of us are looking forward to getting back to normal life. However, for many women, that may be more challenging than ever,” said Lori Maxwell, Vice President of Center Operations. “That is why we are partnering with Dress for Success for the second year to support its Your Hour, Her Power campaign to help address the challenges that many women are facing inside and outside the workplace and provide them with the tools they need to achieve their professional and personal goals.”

Inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life, she becomes powerful beyond measure, the Your Hour, Her Power campaign aims to address the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on women by expanding access to programs, services and tools that will empower women and aid them in their journey to achieve economic independence.

“As a women-powered and women-focused organization, the mission behind the Your Hour, Her Power campaign is one that we are passionate about,” said Maxwell. “Every day, we have the opportunity to be a part of life-changing transformations and see the empowering influence they carry firsthand. Through this partnership, we are proud to play a role in helping Dress for Success inspire that same influence in women across the world so that they can not only support themselves but also their families and communities.”

Those interested in getting involved may visit sonobello.com/community-outreach. To learn more about Sono Bello and the array of procedures offered, visit sonobello.com.

About Sono Bello

Sono Bello is a national leader in total body transformation. With over 70 locations across the U.S. and over 135 board-certified surgeons, the organization provides a variety of services across the country in advanced micro-laser body contouring to help clients live the life they desire. Sono Bello is the #1 cosmetic surgery focused practice with the largest group of practicing board-certified doctors. The organization also focuses on affordability and increasing access to services through discount and payment planning for clients. The company lives by its mantra – it’s your life, live it beautifully. Visit www.sonobello.com to learn more.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.2 million women across 144 cities in 22 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org to learn more.