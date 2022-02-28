Renovacor Announces Partnerships with the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Foundation, the Heart Failure Society of America and the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses to Help Increase Awareness of Genetic Heart Disorders

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), a biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative precision therapies to improve the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases, today announced partnerships with the Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) Foundation, the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) and the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN). The company will provide sponsorship for initiatives to raise awareness of cardiomyopathies and to educate the patient and provider communities about the importance of genetic testing for patients and families living with DCM.

“We are proud to be partnering with three great organizations to advance our mission of helping patients living with genetically-driven cardiomyopathies,” said Magdalene Cook, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Renovacor. “The HFSA, AAHFN and DCM Foundation do incredible work to support the DCM community by promoting disease awareness and providing clinical trial resources for patients and families living with this disease. We look forward to working with these organizations to engage in these efforts as our relationships grow.”

Renovacor’s first target is a rare, monogenic cardiomyopathy associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene. Although cardiovascular disease remains the most common cause of mortality in the US, the contribution of genetics to smaller segments of this population is often overlooked. The educational opportunities offered by Rare Disease Day are an important approach to increasing awareness of the contributions of genetics to the burden of cardiovascular disease. Observed each year on the last day of February, Rare Disease Day is a globally-coordinated movement dedicated to equity in social opportunity, healthcare and access to diagnosis and therapies for the 300 million people worldwide living with a rare disease.

To learn more about how you can support those living with genetic heart disorders and other rare diseases, visit dcmfoundation.org, hfsa.org, aahfn.org and rarediseaseday.org.

About Renovacor

Renovacor is a biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative precision therapies to improve the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. The company’s lead program in BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) uses gene transfer technology to address the monogenic cause of this severe form of heart failure. Renovacor’s vision is to bring life-changing therapies to patients living with serious genetic cardiovascular and related diseases, by developing medicines that target the underlying cause of disease and provide a transformative benefit and significant improvement to quality of life.

About DCM Foundation

Launched in 2017, the DCM Foundation provides hope and support to patients and families with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) through research, advocacy and education. The Foundation is dedicated to helping patients and their families by providing educational resources about DCM and genetic testing. For more information, visit dcmfoundation.org.

About Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

American Association of Heart Failure Nurses

The AAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. Heart failure is AAHFN’s exclusive interest and passion. The goal of AAHFN is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care and unite the full spectrum of nurses and other health professionals interested in heart failure. AAHFN serves as the interface for sharing ideas, translating research findings into practice and setting priorities for the future. AAHFN welcomes and values all professionals involved in heart failure care and focuses on patients across all environments of care from the hospital, to the clinic, to home. For more information, visit aahfn.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated development of Renovacor’s product candidates and Renovacor’s financial outlook. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition, the ability of Renovacor to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; Renovacor’s ability to successfully advance its current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of Renovacor’s product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Renovacor may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; Renovacor’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which Renovacor competes; the ability of Renovacor to implement its strategic initiatives and continue to innovate its existing products; the ability of Renovacor to defend its intellectual property; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Renovacor’s business; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Renovacor’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and our quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Renovacor assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Renovacor gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.