Frontier-Kemper Awarded Tunnel Contract for Eagle Mountain - Woodfibre Gas Pipeline Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors (“Frontier-Kemper”), has been awarded a contract valued at approximately CAD$341 million (USD$267 million) by FortisBC Energy, Inc. for the tunnel component of the Eagle Mountain - Woodfibre Gas Pipeline project. The project consists of using two tunnel boring machines to bore an approximately nine-kilometer tunnel between the town of Squamish, British Columbia, Canada and the Woodfibre LNG industrial site, located southwest of downtown Squamish. The tunnel will play an important role in protecting sensitive ecosystems and wildlife within the Skwelwil’em Squamish Estuary by locating underground a 24-inch natural gas pipeline system that Frontier-Kemper will install as part of the project. The tunnel will measure four meters in diameter and will run at depths of approximately 25 meters to 450 meters below ground surface.

Pre-construction activities, including design, procurement and construction planning, are expected to commence in March 2022 with construction anticipated to begin in early 2023. Substantial completion is anticipated in 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s first-quarter 2022 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

