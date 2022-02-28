USIC LLC Joins The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Board of Directors

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is pleased to announce that USIC LLC has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Performing over 80 million locates annually, USIC is the most trusted name in underground utility damage prevention. USIC also provides a full suite of utility services throughout the United States and in Canada. USIC’s mission is to deliver quality, efficient, safe, and innovative solutions to protect their partners’ infrastructure and critical assets.

“The Board of Directors welcomes USIC Board Representative Tom Karnowski, USIC Vice President of Environment, Health and Safety, to NETS,” said Gabriel Kardos, NETS Chairman of the Board of Directors and Global Director, Office and Road Safety, Johnson & Johnson. “USIC has been an active member of NETS with a shared commitment to advancing road safety among all drivers, employees and their families, and communities where employees live and work. Collectively, the NETS Board of Directors could not be more pleased, and we look forward to collaborating with Tom as we work to reduce risk and save lives.”

Tom, who joined USIC in 2016, has an extensive background in environment, health and safety leadership and is a highly decorated, retired U.S. Navy submarine officer. “USIC has benefited significantly from benchmarking and sharing knowledge with fellow NETS members,” Tom stated. “I look forward to the opportunity this role provides to increase USIC’s participation in NETS’ impactful leadership of traffic safety and to the inherent value it will add for USIC’s safety program.”

NETS’ Board of Directors members are comprised of public and private sector leaders with a commitment to road safety. They are senior level leaders who promote NETS’ mission and represent businesses and organizations that have created a proactive safety culture by promoting traffic safety policies and awareness activities in their workplaces.

Established in 1989, NETS board of director companies are recognized in the U.S. and around the world for advancing road safety. USIC joins current board members Acertus, Chubb, Consolidated Edison, Hess Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, State Farm, Toyota North America, and UPS. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) serve as federal liaisons to the board of directors.

About NETS

NETS is a 501(c)3 public/private partnership dedicated to improving the safety of employees, their families, and members of the communities in which they live and work by preventing traffic crashes that occur both on and off-the-job.

NETS is a member of the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration, which provides guidance to the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 global initiative. For more information on NETS, visit www.trafficsafety.org.