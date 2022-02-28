Adventist Health Selects Syntellis’ Axiom Solutions to Streamline Financial Plans and Support Transformation Strategy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced that Adventist Health, one of the largest health systems on the West coast, has selected Syntellis’ Axiom solutions to power their financial planning and capital planning and tracking priorities.

Adventist Health serves more than 80 communities on the West coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. at its 22 hospitals. Its diverse footprint ranges from rural areas with sole community providers to dense urban populations. As a large system with complex needs across varied facilities, Adventist will utilize Syntellis’ Axiom solutions to integrate and streamline processes and prepare for the future.

“By partnering with Syntellis we can create an actionable, clear vision for Adventist Health,” said Todd Hofheins, Chief Operating Officer of Adventist Health. “We have community hospitals, critical access hospitals and clinics in diverse markets and we need a solution that enables us to identify commonalities in these model types and create a long-range financial planning structure. Axiom provides us with the insights and technology we need to standardize, while maintaining flexibility, as we develop a dynamic vision for the future.”

Axiom solutions will help Adventist transform long-range and capital planning processes using an integrated technology platform and business intelligence designed to help healthcare professionals easily model, plan, guide decisions, and save time. The software also provides robust reporting and actionable insights, so Adventist leaders can measure performance and reflect on effectiveness of strategic initiatives to better meet the unique needs of various diverse care settings.

“The team at Adventist has shown remarkable commitment to their communities, not only in how they serve patients, but in how they’re modernizing financial and long-range planning capabilities to ensure they can answer future needs,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions. “We’re delighted to work with Adventist by providing the tools they will use to anticipate and solve problems, allocate resources well, and ultimately drive dialogue and decisions around what strategies will best support their goals.”

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include enterprise planning, cost and decision support, and financial and clinical analytics tools to elevate organizational performance and transform vision into reality. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its Axiom and Connected Analytics software, combined with No. 1 rankings from Black Book Research and an HFMA Peer Review designation for six consecutive years, Syntellis helps healthcare providers acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

Syntellis Social Networks

LinkedIn: Syntellis Performance Solutions

Twitter: @Syntellis

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work, Adventist Health is leading a 21st century well-being transformation movement. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, its innovative Adventist Health Hospital@Home program that provides virtual in-patient care at home, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being. For more information, visit Adventist Health.