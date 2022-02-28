Groupon Issues Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release today, which included 32% year-over-year growth in fourth quarter North America local billings.

The fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

