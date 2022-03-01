OneStream Drives Partnership with Nic Hamilton

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that they have entered into a brand ambassador sponsorship with British Touring Car Championship driver Nic Hamilton. Hamilton joins Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman, Jamie Murray, Sophia Popov and Hudson Swafford as ambassadors of the OneStream brand.

Born with Spastic Diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, Hamilton was told as a child he would never walk and would spend his life reliant on a wheelchair. Through determination and grueling training, he was able to walk unaided by the age of 17 and started to realize his dream of becoming a racing driver. In 2011, he earned a seat in the highly competitive Renault Clio Cup series, a gateway to motorsport for many future successful drivers. After a high-profile first session, Hamilton moved to the European Touring Car Cup and ultimately became the first disabled driver to compete in the British Touring Car Championship. Hamilton has secured a seat in the 2022 British Touring Car Championship as a ‘Factory Toyota Driver’ with Toyota Gazoo Racing and Speedworks Motorsport.

“We are honored for Nic to join Team OneStream as a global brand ambassador,” said Dave Kasabian, OneStream’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Nic serves as an inspiration to Lead at Speed both on the racetrack and within enterprises as finance leaders unify key financial processes to drive better business performance.”

“I am constantly motivated to inspire people across the world to challenge their limitations and believe that anything is possible,” said Hamilton. “OneStream shares a similar ethos, and I am excited to partner with them to help global organizations conquer complexity, unleash the power of finance, and empower managers with the financial and operational insights to drive improved business performance.”

As part of the partnership, Hamilton will serve as a brand ambassador for OneStream and will wear the OneStream logo on his race suit and helmet, with OneStream branding also featured on the car during the 2022 British Touring Car Championship.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1000 employees across the globe. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.