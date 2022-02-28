Surgically Clean Air Inc. Selected to Equip Ontario Schools to Protect Students and Faculty from Airborne Viruses

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the Ontario government continues to try to keep the province’s schools safely open for in-person learning, Surgically Clean Air Inc. (SCA), a Canadian manufacturer of premium grade air purification systems, is pleased to announce they have been chosen to join these efforts, as they were selected as a preferred vendor for the Government of Ontario in their purchase of standalone air purification systems for Ontario District School Boards.

This selection only further reinforces the importance of air quality as a key protective measure in the government’s school reopening plan and is a testament to the efficiency and need for portable indoor air purification systems.

As a proudly Canadian company with an ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions in air purification, SCA is excited to be a part of the government’s investment to purchase high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) air filters as, “an added layer of protection” on top of existing air-exchange units in schools and the Ontario District School Boards’ ongoing efforts to outfit classrooms and schools across the province with high-efficiency air purification systems.

“Surgically Clean Air is excited to work with the Ontario District School Boards. This is a great honour, and we are proud to be able to provide safe and effective air purification solutions to the school districts across the province. Being able to effectively protect the faculty, students, parents, and the community against airborne viruses is our ongoing mission," said Marshal Sterio, CEO of Surgically Clean Air Inc.

The most recent order for 12,000 units of SCA’s portable air purification systems, which are expected to roll out in early 2022, comes shortly after SCA received an initial order for 2,500 units from 15 school boards across the province and a subsequent order from the Ontario government for 18,000 units, which were rolled out to schools in late 2021.

SCA’s air purification systems equipped with HEPA filters - one of the technologies approved and recommended by ASHRAE to mitigate the spread of viruses - use a robust 6-stage filtration process that set them apart from competitors on the market and are independently tested and certified by third-party labs for an efficiency rate of 99.998% in capturing airborne particles down to 0.1 microns.

About Surgically Clean Air

Surgically Clean Air was launched in 2010 by Marshal Sterio and Douglas Eaton to address the critical need to improve indoor air quality within commercial applications. The company’s first-generation air treatment system was invented by two medical doctors as a rapid response to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic. Building on its early success, Surgically Clean Air leveraged its in-house research and development expertise to innovate and expand its product lines across multiple industries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada, with offices throughout the United States and one location in the United Kingdom.