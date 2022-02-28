Creative Solutions in Healthcare Leads the Long-Term Care Industry in Transparency

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSNHC) launches a new software platform, Connected Care Center, to increase transparency in its 92 skilled nursing facilities.

Connected Care Center is a hub for resident health information. The user-friendly and easily accessible online portal allows for residents and authorized families and friends to see up-to-date health data.

“This software is a game changer,” said Gary Blake, CEO and co-founder of CSNHC. “Families can see a detailed picture of their loved one’s care plan. Designated care givers can see a resident’s current prescriptions and the contact information of the prescribing physician. It allows for a new level of engagement with residents’ families and addresses our industry’s need for greater transparency.”

This new service is provided free to residents and family members. It is easy to sign-up, they will have transparent access to physician contact information, current vital signs, care plans, and so much more through the Connected Care Center portal.

Health records of residents are updated in real-time and viewable from anywhere on the free mobile-friendly web portal.

CSNHC believes in consistent connection. The goal of this new service is to increase provider transparency and to keep residents and family members informed. Staying up to date with a loved one’s health is vital to quality care. Connected Care Center empowers family members to take an engaged role in their loved one’s health.

Access to the Connected Care Center portal is only granted to authorized users by the resident or designated caregiver—ensuring health data stays secure. The HIPAA compliant platform pulls and shares information from the resident’s electronic health record. This automation prevents healthcare workers from entering the information twice and ensures that accurate information is transmitted.

“We are grateful for our technology partners and their commitment to helping us serve our residents well. For more than 10 years, PointClickCare has been a vital asset to all our facilities. Their new program, Connected Care Center, is leading the way in industry and supports us in furthering our commitment to transparency,” said Blake. “We are an innovative company, always looking for ways to facilitate connection and provide better outcomes. Technology drives both of those goals, which is why we are constantly investing.”

Providing Connected Care Center is a continued testament to Creative Solutions’ core pillar of compassionate clinical care. Accountable, transparent, and easily accessible health data further enables the CSNHC team to provide quality and compassionate care to seniors throughout Texas.

VP of Clinical Reimbursement and Ancillary Services, Kelly Roberts, has been managing the integration of the new service with the current Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. “This service will give our nursing facilities the ability to share health information such as medications ordered, medical diagnosis, vital signs, and any other key patient information in a seamless, and transparent private portal between facility and patient,” said Roberts.

Families and residents across CSNHC’s 92 skilled nursing facilities can begin registering for Connected Care Center in March 2022.

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Creative Solutions in Healthcare began in Granbury, Texas in 2000. Gary and Malisa Blake co-founded CSNHC and opened their first care facility, Granbury Care Center. CSNHC is now the largest long-term care provider in Texas with over 100 facilities.

CSNHC’s top priority is to care for seniors with the respect, compassion, and dignity they deserve. Their staff understands that caring is what makes a community and without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.

CSNHC’s corporate culture is grounded in the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” CSNHC continues to operate by this rule in providing care to the senior community. For more information visit the CSNHC website at CreativeSolutionsinHealthcare.com.