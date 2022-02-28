Bankjoy Adds 16 Credit Unions to Its Seamless End-to-End Digital Service Ecosystem

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Bankjoy announced today that it has added 16 credit unions from across the nation to its seamless end-to-end digital service ecosystem, demonstrating a strong and growing demand for modern banking technology.

Built by credit union executives, Bankjoy creates modern digital products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Recently recognized as the first Corelation Certified Partner for successfully interfacing with its KeyBridge API, Bankjoy is quickly becoming a driving force in the credit union movement, expanding its reach last year to more than one million members nationwide.

Additionally, Bankjoy recently grew its offering by adding a modern business banking platform, helping financial institutions compete with services from Square and others, as well as deliver the digital tools business members need. The platform's Role Management, Risk Controls, Bulk Wire and ACH Transfer features, combined with a superior UX, helps businesses efficiently and effectively manage their finances.

Among the latest credit unions to select Bankjoy are:

Cooperative Teachers Credit Union , based in Texas with $138M in assets and 6,930+ members

, based in Texas with $138M in assets and 6,930+ members Directions Credit Union , based in Ohio with $864M in assets and 100,000+ members

, based in Ohio with $864M in assets and 100,000+ members Elko FCU , based in Nevada with $156M in assets and 14,167+ members

, based in Nevada with $156M in assets and 14,167+ members Estacado FCU , based in New Mexico with $84M in assets and 7,600+ members

, based in New Mexico with $84M in assets and 7,600+ members Firelands FCU , based in Ohio with $231M in assets and 35,000+ members

, based in Ohio with $231M in assets and 35,000+ members Fremont FCU , based in Ohio with $290M in assets and 19,995+ members

, based in Ohio with $290M in assets and 19,995+ members Glass City FCU , based in Ohio with $200M in assets and 28,000+ members

, based in Ohio with $200M in assets and 28,000+ members Impact Credit Union , based in Ohio with $181.4M in assets and 15,000+ members

, based in Ohio with $181.4M in assets and 15,000+ members Las Colinas FCU , based in Texas with $90.17M in assets and 9,000+ members

, based in Texas with $90.17M in assets and 9,000+ members Lone Star Credit Union , based in Texas with $140M in assets and 11,000+ members

, based in Texas with $140M in assets and 11,000+ members Midwest Community FCU , based in Ohio with $220M in assets and 14,000+ members

, based in Ohio with $220M in assets and 14,000+ members OU FCU , based in Oklahoma with $74.48M in assets and 11,000+ members

, based in Oklahoma with $74.48M in assets and 11,000+ members Streator Onized Credit Union , based in Illinois with $250M in assets and 34,000+ members

, based in Illinois with $250M in assets and 34,000+ members Trius FCU , based in Nebraska with $95M in assets and 14,952+ members

, based in Nebraska with $95M in assets and 14,952+ members True North FCU , based in Alaska with $200M in assets and 12,500+ members

, based in Alaska with $200M in assets and 12,500+ members Pyramid FCU, based in Arizona with $154M in assets and 15,906+ members

According to one recent Bankjoy credit union, Estacado FCU, “We have earned the trust of our diverse community and have helped thousands of members achieve their financial goals. Our focus is to provide our members with excellent service and technology and to maintain our long-term commitment to improving our members’ financial well-being. By working with Bankjoy, we can better serve our community and help them achieve financial success,” said Mark Roddenberry, CEO of the credit union.

Founded in 1953, New Mexico-based Estacado Federal Credit Union serves members in both New Mexico and Texas, expanding its operations to a full-service financial institution offering electronic services with superior rates and excellent member service. Estacado has partnered with Bankjoy to deliver its members an outstanding digital experience supported by advanced features, thoughtful design and a feature-rich technology system.

To support their mission of helping members achieve their financial goals, Texas-based Cooperative Teachers Credit Union also partnered with Bankjoy. Since 1953, CTCU has been committed to consistently serving its members and the community with honesty and transparency. Founded by teachers and for teachers, CTCU has grown to serve the community and surrounding areas while maintaining a passion for educators throughout East Texas.

Nate Gillen, VP Operations of CTCU, said, “For nearly 70 years, CTCU has proudly served our community with trusted financial solutions. Our partnership with Bankjoy allows us to provide digital banking solutions that make a meaningful impact in the lives of others.”

Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy, said, “According to the NCUA’s latest performance report, credit unions continue to experience strong gains in deposits. Largely because of their efforts to provide outstanding service and member experiences, credit unions increased deposits by $219.9 billion, or 14.4 percent, to $1.75 trillion over the year ending in the third quarter of 2021.”

Duncan continued, “To maintain this commitment, credit unions like Estacado, Cooperative Teachers Credit Union and others are partnering with fintechs like Bankjoy to provide modern digital banking platforms that keep pace with members’ needs. As these trends continue, we’re adding more credit unions to our platform and look forward to helping them deliver a superior experience.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including membership application, online banking, mobile banking, online loan application, conversational AI, statements and more. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Y Combinator-, Bessemer Venture Partner- and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.