Truist Joins Deluxe to Highlight Inspirational Entrepreneurs for Season Two of Small Business, Big Heart Series

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced a partnership with Truist Financial Corporation to produce a second season of their original, inspirational web series, Small Business, Big Heart.

The series is an offshoot of Deluxe’s Emmy-nominated show Small Business Revolution, which showcased how the company’s expertise, products and services help revitalize small businesses in communities across the country. Small Business, Big Heart was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling the stories of how business owners and entrepreneurs pivoted to remain successful.

Season 2 of Small Business, Big Heart will highlight Truist clients that are not only running a successful small business but giving back to their communities in disproportionate ways.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Truist to share the passion and success behind these small businesses,” said Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand and Creative Officer at Deluxe and creator and host of Small Business Revolution. “In each of the markets spotlighted, it’s evident the Truist leaders care deeply about their clients’ success and understand an investment in them is an investment in the community.”

Each episode of the web series features Brinkman with one of three Truist market executives interviewing an inspiring small business owner. Truist executives Kimberly Dorsett, Kim Harding and Scott Stearsman will be featured in separate episodes showcasing businesses from the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US.

“These small businesses saw a unique need and stepped up to fulfill it. They’re working hard every day toward the same purpose we have here at Truist – to help build better lives and communities,” said Brant Standridge, chief retail community banking officer. “We are inspired by these businesses, and we hope by sharing their stories, others will be inspired to do good in their communities.”

Each of the small business owners who will be featured have a unique story to tell — from a boutique manager who offers job opportunities to women who have recovered from addiction to a fitness studio that gives free athletic training to children who couldn’t otherwise afford.

Episodes from the second season of Small Business, Big Heart will be available on www.sbr.org starting in March.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions, and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by a historic merger of equals, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.