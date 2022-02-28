Demyst Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Operationalize External Data for Millions of Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demyst, a leading external data solutions provider, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions designed to run on or integrate with AWS, dedicated to the global business development of Partners. The program allows Demyst to simplify and accelerate deployment of external data solutions to get end users out of the lab and into production.

Companies are still dealing with the friction of using and onboarding external data seamlessly. Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Demyst will offer users easier and expedient access to data from hundreds of certified data sources.

Leveraging AWS, Demyst will circumvent this cost-prohibitive, labor-intensive process and create a gateway for end-users to reach global AWS source locations through accessible data.

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Demyst receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

"Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate and AWS Solution Provider programs will significantly boost our contribution to creating a frictionless external data experience for organizations with services that help them scale and grow at the required pace," said Mark Hookey, Chief Executive Officer at Demyst. "It means Demyst's platform can form part of the AWS reference product community. Data access has become a strategic imperative; both niche sources and large information service providers are needed in combination — but organizations also need a low-risk, low-friction way to access what adds value to their clients."

Already an AWS Technology Partner, Demyst's external data platform helps data scientists tap into the explosive growth of emerging external data. The company's Data Catalog, Data API, and Data Share products enable rapid data evaluation and use in partnership with many of the world's leading data providers. The products are available through AWS Data Exchange, which makes it easy to find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud.

For more information on the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/partners/programs/isv-accelerate/.

About Demyst

The Demyst platform provides accelerated deployment of external data solutions for the world's leading banks, insurers and fintechs. Demyst's platform eliminates the friction associated with external data procurement, testing, and deployment to unlock innovation and drive business growth. Personalized solutions are made possible for every business use case. Unlock the power of external data with access to 1,000s of data products worldwide via a single API.