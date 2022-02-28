Spero Health Brings Lifesaving Services to West Virginia with New Addiction Treatment Clinic

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spero Health, a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, just announced it is opening a new clinic in Clarksburg, WV on March 1st. Located at 95 Rosebud Plaza Suite 104, this new clinic joins a network of more than 70 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, and Virginia and accepts West Virginia Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Immediate appointments are available and individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to call: 304-212-7482 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

More than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in the year from April 2020 to April 2021, a record number, according to provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics. West Virginia saw the second highest increase in overdose deaths of any state, with a jump of 62% and most of the deaths linked to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Speaking about this, CEO of Spero Health Steve Priest said, “At Spero Health, we provide treatment for all substances. Over the last few years, opioid overdose deaths have increased dramatically among people with opioid use disorder who rely on illicit drugs like heroin. As access to pain medication dried up, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, became the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. The surge of deaths will only continue due to the spread of a deadly street drug like fentanyl which is cheap and 50 times more potent than heroin. It’s an extremely dangerous substance and often gets mixed in with other drugs and users unknowingly ingest it. In addition, there is a resurgent of methamphetamine use complicating the drug epidemic further, but there is hope. This first clinic in West Virginia is just the beginning of our work in the state as we live out our mission to Save Lives, Instill Hope and Restore Relationships.”

Spero Health strives to meet people where they are by offering a community-based approach to treatment utilizing an innovative and evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services said, “Oftentimes, people don’t know where to turn or are afraid of judgment, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more.”

About Spero Health

Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.

Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 70 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

For more information about Spero Health, please visit www.sperohealth.com