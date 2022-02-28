Expedia Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts Enter Preferred Partnership for Optimized Distribution

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Expedia Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that Expedia Group is now a preferred redistributor of IHG Hotels & Resort properties’ wholesale rates through Expedia Group’s Optimized Distribution Preferred program.

The wholesale distribution market is inefficient and expensive. The complexity of maintaining disparate channels takes a significant chunk out of hotels’ bottom line. Expedia Group’s Optimized Distribution program resolves these challenges by creating a primary gateway solution for the hotelier and its B2B demand partners, ultimately reducing costs, generating incremental revenue for hotels, and providing accurate content and better rates to travelers.

IHG Hotels & Resorts joins a growing list of renowned hotel chains to partner with Expedia Group on its Optimized Distribution program on a preferred basis. The Optimized Distribution program, provided by Expedia Group, is redefining and expanding the scope and scale of wholesale distribution in the hotel industry. Expedia Group’s network expands the scope of the wholesale market, connecting hotels to B2B demand partners, including a range of third-party travel providers as well as tour operators and travel agents.

IHG will leverage Expedia Group’s industry-leading platform to consolidate and simplify its wholesale distribution.

“We are thrilled to join Expedia Group’s Optimized Distribution Program,” said George Turner, Chief Commercial & Technology Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “This arrangement will enable us to more seamlessly manage our wholesale distribution by providing cost savings, better control over our channel mix and enhancements to our revenue management strategy, ultimately driving additional value for our owners and hotels.”

“We’re here to build great products, and facilitate connections between travelers and our partners by using the power of our platform. That is why we are so pleased to have IHG join the success of the Optimised Distribution program. We are looking forward to helping IHG leverage this solution to fuel their growth and power more travel,” concludes Ariane Gorin, President, Expedia for Business, Expedia Group.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group’s platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.