Arrcus and VMware Enable Operational Agility with Hyperscale Networking Solution

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile World Congress 2022 – Arrcus’ virtualized routing solution, Arrcus ACE 2.0, is now interoperable with VMware Telco Cloud Platform, enabling service providers to dynamically direct network traffic to the compute environment that best meets workload requirements. The solution gives flexibility and operational agility as they deploy a variety of workloads across private, public and edge clouds.

“The next generation of modern apps requires a modern networking architecture. One that can deliver reliable scale, predictable performance, and seamless orchestration,” said Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of product management and partner ecosystems, Service Provider & Edge, VMware. “Running Arrcus ACE 2.0 on VMware Telco Cloud Platform, service providers can modernize their network to become more dynamic, scalable and efficient.”

VMware Telco Cloud Platform provides a single platform on top of which service providers can run and manage all containerized network functions (CNFs) and virtualized network functions (VNFs). Arrcus ACE 2.0 provides a multi-cloud networking (MCN) platform that enables organizations to tightly integrate their data center network and public cloud infrastructure. By running Arrcus ACE 2.0 on VMware Telco Cloud Platform, service providers can take a more discreet approach to route optimization for specific data from source to destination, such as routing hyperscaler specific traffic to improve performance, scale, and efficiency of data plane communication.

Sreekanth Kannan, vice president of product management and marketing at Arrcus, said, “We are seeing a convergence of networking and compute transformation driven by the emergence of modern apps. Arrcus and VMware are partnering to help global enterprises and telecommunication service providers to navigate these shifts and set them up to deliver new services more efficiently and cost-effectively to their customers.”

Arrcus is proud to announce it has grown the partnership with VMware by joining the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program and is now a certified member of the “Ready for Telco Cloud” program. Arrcus ACE platform, based on modern architectural tenets, is a fully programmable, massively scalable, modular, extensible software that enables customers to cost-effectively design, deploy and manage their network infrastructure.

VMware’s Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program enables hardware and software vendors with the tools and resources they need to build and deliver their solutions on VMware infrastructure. Partners can develop, test, integrate, certify/validate and package products with VMware products and services and then publish their joint solutions on the VMware Marketplace to our shared customers.

Arrcus achieves “Ready for Telco Cloud” certification. The VMware Ready for Telco Cloud program certifies that Arrcus network functions interoperate with the VMware Telco Cloud platform to support communications service providers to accelerate the deployment of 5G workloads and more.

The Arrcus ACE platform is now available in the VMware Marketplace for immediate consumption.

As announced earlier, Arrcus representatives will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month at Arrcus’ Executive Meeting Room in Hall 2-Room 2B8Ex, and solutions will be demonstrated in the VMware booth 3M11. Click here to meet with Arrcus at MWC 2022.

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.com.