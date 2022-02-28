Intuit TurboTax Empowers Latino Taxpayers to Do Their Taxes “A Su Manera” Through Integrated Bilingual Efforts

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, today announced its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. With the objective to encourage, educate and celebrate this community, this year the 360-marketing strategy includes advertising, digital and social media, and public relations efforts, as well as content and media partnerships.

“ As one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. economy, the Latino community continues to be a key driver and priority for our business,” said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. “ It is important for us not only to educate the Latino community around taxes in their language of preference but also understand their overall needs so we can better serve them with tools and services so they can feel confident their taxes are done right.”

As a part of this year’s “You Do Your Thing” brand campaign, the Latino campaign celebrates the uniqueness of people’s lives and showcases the expertise of its network of bilingual TurboTax Live tax experts that can help them solve the most complicated tax situations in English or Spanish.

Created by Wieden+Kennedy, the campaign includes Spanish-language spots “Hand it off” and “Expertise” featuring TurboTax Live tax experts helping filers navigate the tax implications of getting married, being self-employed and expanding their household with a grandparent moving in. In addition to airing Spanish television spots on Univision, Telemundo, Azteca America, among others, the TurboTax campaign will be extended through digital, social and influencer partnerships with Pero Like, SUMA Wealth and We All Grow Latina Network:

These efforts are being executed in partnership with Hispanic public relations agency Havas FORMULATIN.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.