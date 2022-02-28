Adalvo Partners With SK Pharma to Create Arphio, a New Business Entity Dedicated Solely to Orphan and Rare Disease Medicines

MSIDA, Malta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adalvo, the leading global B2B pharmaceutical company, is thrilled to announce the recent establishment of a new entity ArphioTM (www.arphio.com), a venture initiated in close collaboration with SK Pharma.

Together with our new partner, we are developing a powerhouse, solely dedicated to orphan drugs with the intention of improving accessibility of vital treatments, to patients suffering from rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

ArphioTM will operate as an independent entity, focusing on rare disease detection, market access and supply of orphan drugs, targeting the EU and ROW regions. ArphioTM has a unique understanding on orphan products and their epidemiology data and unique characteristics. The aim of this venture is to expand access to vital treatments and continue to develop technological capabilities and expertise, while maintaining a patient-centric approach with the possibility of relying on state-of-the art novel technology including worldwide data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Arphio is founded by pharmaceutical professionals with expertise covering all major therapeutic areas and pharmaceutical forms in various parts of the globe. The company is focused on rare disease detection, market access and the supply of orphan drugs internationally.

Arphio is powered by DrugsIntel (DI), a data science powerhouse focusing on the aggregation, unleashing, processing, unification and deployment of pharmaceutical data covering over 75 countries, and over 6,000 sources. This intelligence tools ensure the successful launch of orphan drugs in the market of operation, based on DI’s unique methodology of these Six factors and Pillars.

This stand-alone market player will cover all services and functions ranging from medical, market access, regulatory, direct sales, and marketing activities. ArphioTM proudly boasts of strictly following ethics, compliance, accessibility, and corporate governance.

There are over 300 million people living with one or more of over 7,000 identified rare diseases around the world, each supported by family, friends, and caregivers. Currently, only about 5% of orphan disorders can be managed with an approved treatment. It is estimated that it takes about seven years and visits to 10 different doctors for a patient to receive a proper diagnostic of an orphan condition. At ArphioTM, fueled by our passion to improve people’s lives, we will apply innovative technologies to provide effective treatments for people with orphan diseases.

Anil Okay, General Manager at Adalvo comments: “We are thrilled to be partnering with SK Pharma on this exciting new journey. We welcome this opportunity to work in the domain of Orphan drugs, and we are eager to make a valuable contribution to patients across the globe who are living with Rare diseases”.

Dr. Shlomo Sadoun, CEO at SK Pharma comments: “I’m captivated to have Adalvo as our partner with the important endeavor of helping neglected orphan patients and their caregivers with their unmet medical needs. I’m bullish on the synergistical power that could outcome from this collaboration for the benefit of rare disease patients".

About Adalvo

Adalvo is a global pharmaceutical company, and one of the leading B2B pharmaceutical companies in Europe, with commercial partnerships in more than 70 countries and for over 90 commercial partners globally. The company’s declared purpose is to make a difference for patients all over the world, driven by our smart collaboration network and commitment to delivering highest quality differentiated products and services to our partners. With headquarters in Malta, the company has additional offices in more than 15 countries such as Switzerland, UK, Netherlands, Spain, Iceland, Austria, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Portugal, Czech Republic, and India. At Adalvo, we know that our partners like to be bigger, better, and smarter in the dynamic pharmaceutical sector. That’s why our approach is unique, customized to our partners, and is designed to challenge the status quo: together, this helps our partners achieve their business goals. We take pride in our ability to help its partners reach their goals – be those increasing revenues or pushing into new markets. While partners are a high priority, Adalvo is also committed to its purpose and mission to accelerate the growth and development of employees and local communities. Adalvo tirelessly strives for excellence in all of its endeavors, driven by a deep-rooted passion to making a difference for partners. The company’s purpose driven culture is committed to improving the lives of patients around the world. Our dynamic leadership team brings significant experience and industry know-how to Adalvo, which has helped to establish the company as a reliable global partner.

Visit: www.adalvo.com

About SK Pharma

SK-Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company focusing on making drugs accessible to patients in needs. The vison of the company lay in utilizing cutting edge technologies to support smart business decisions that will lead to better healthcare solutions. Taking patient centric approach, the company holistically follow the patient’s journey and understand better their unmet needs. Mimicking the patient journey allow us to come with viable solutions that change the patient treatment paradigm and make it more suitable to their lifestyle and their unique needs. The group is divided to three divisions: First to launch and the introduction of complex hybrid generic products. The second division is focusing on providing technological solutions to enhance smart business decisions. The third division is specialized in orphan drugs market access and distribution worldwide. Visit: https://sk-pharma.com/.