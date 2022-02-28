Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council Member GreenPath Logistics Orders 50 Hypertruck ERX™ Units

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that GreenPath Logistics has ordered 50 units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX™ production slots. After their Ride and Drive experience at Hyliion’s headquarters, the Dallas-based, full-service private fleet—which uses only vehicles powered by alternative fuels—is the first member of the Hypertruck Innovation Council to place an order of Hypertruck ERX™ units.

An early adopter of Hyliion technology, GreenPath Logistics placed an initial order of 20 Hybrid eX units in December 2021 and will collaborate with Hyliion to begin the initial controlled fleet trials for the Hypertruck ERX™ in their operations later this year, where they move freight for notable customers such as Amazon, UPS and the United States Postal Service. With the addition of the GreenPath Logistics order, Hyliion now has 150 Hypertruck ERX™ production slots confirmed, with reservations for nearly 2,000 additional units.

“GreenPath Logistics’ resolute commitment to sustainability and alternative fuels make them an incredibly valuable Hypertruck Innovation Council member, and I’m thrilled that their experience with our powertrain solutions has led to further collaboration and the integration of Hypertruck ERX™ units in their fleet,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“We’re pleased to see corresponding demand for the Hypertruck ERX™ as a result of the Ride and Drive events we’ve hosted. The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive, and I look forward to more fleets experiencing the Hypertruck ERX™ and its benefits firsthand,” Healy added.

“Our commitment to sustainability in the transportation industry is built into the very fabric of our business, and we are excited to be able to offer our customers innovative solutions that can make a significant impact in reducing carbon emissions. The deployment of Hypertruck ERX™ units in our operations is a momentous next step in our electrification journey that will benefit the environment, our company and our drivers,” said James Purvis, President, GreenPath Logistics.

About the Hypertruck ERX™

The Hypertruck ERX™ is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

