LiveVox Adds Sandler Partners to Growing Channel Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, a leading distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The Company’s latest partnership will bring Sandler Partners’ loyal and valued Partners into LiveVox’s channel ecosystem.

Under the terms of the partnership, Sandler Partners’ rapidly expanding network of Partners can now offer LiveVox’s performance-driven, blended omnichannel contact center solutions. With a focus on driving exceptional customer and agent experiences, LiveVox offers pre-integrated contact center solutions that are easy to implement and optimize, allowing companies to replace or enhance their existing contact center platform. As part of the partnership, LiveVox will also educate Sandler Partners agents about their full suite of digital messaging and practical AI solutions and technologies.

“Partnering with Sandler is another important milestone as we continue to expand our channel ecosystem and bring our capabilities to more of the market,” said Dan DeLozier, LiveVox’s AVP of Channel and Alliances. “Alan and his team have built an incredible organization, and their rapid growth is evidence of that. We are very excited to get our platform in the hands of America’s fastest growing independent technology services distributor, enabling more contact centers to provide exceptional experiences for customers and agents everywhere.”

“LiveVox’s next-generation omnichannel CCaaS platform wins when it comes to the strength and capabilities of their blended voice and digital messaging capabilities, as well as their robust compliance and risk mitigation credentials,” said Caleb Tucker, Sandler Partners Senior Vice President. “For customers with a need to supercharge their outbound and lead generation efforts across all communication channels, while driving increased efficiencies throughout the customer journey, LiveVox will unify all inbound and outbound touchpoints into a single-pane-of-glass platform.”

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we’ve expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ industry leading expert technology sales Partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to solve the challenges for thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, expected benefits of the partnership with Sandler Partners, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute the Company’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.