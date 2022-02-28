Desktop Metal Commences Shipments of Production System P-50 With Inaugural Customer Stanley Black & Decker

Desktop Metal has shipped its first Production System P-50 printer, marking the commercialization of the company’s flagship additive manufacturing technology for mass production of end-use, metal parts. The P-50 is designed to mass produce high-performance metal parts with the repeatability and cost required to compete with conventional manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) today announced it has shipped its first Production System™ P-50 printer to Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), marking the commercialization of the company’s flagship additive manufacturing technology for mass production of end-use, metal parts.

As one of the most highly anticipated advanced manufacturing systems ever introduced, the P-50 is the product of nearly $100 million in investment and a four-year development program overseen by Desktop Metal engineers and materials scientists. The P-50 is designed to mass produce high-performance metal parts with the repeatability and cost required to compete with conventional manufacturing.

Stanley Black & Decker, the first P-50 customer, is a purpose-driven industrial organization that operates the world’s largest tools and storage business, including such iconic brands as DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN.

The Production System - World’s Fastest Way to 3D Print Metal Parts At-Scale

Created by the inventors of binder jetting and single-pass inkjet technology, the Production System is an industrial manufacturing platform powered by Desktop Metal’s Single Pass Jetting™ technology. It is designed to achieve speeds up to 100 times those of legacy powder bed fusion additive manufacturing technologies and enable production quantities of up to millions of parts per year at costs competitive with conventional mass production techniques. The platform supports a robust materials library including ten qualified metal alloys - from commercially pure copper to stainless steels such as 17-4PH - with additional metal alloys in active development.

For more information on the P-1, the P-50, and Production System technology, visit www.desktopmetal.com/products/production.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials and Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Award for sustainability. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world’s largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company’s more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world’s makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company’s iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders.

Forward-looking Statements

