The International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution and Immediation Enter into Transformative Licensing Arrangement to Support Global Dispute Resolution Services

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immediation, a leading digital legal environment provider, and the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution (CPR), a leading dispute resolution provider, today announced a major licensing agreement under which Immediation will customize its dispute resolution platform to support CPR’s suite of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) offerings including access to its Panel of Distinguished Neutrals. CPR, an independent nonprofit organization, selected Immediation as the platform provider most able to amplify CPR’s mission of promoting more effective and efficient ways to resolve disputes. The agreement marks Immediation’s first U.S. client following five years of operating in Australasia.

The arrangement will see Immediation provide CPR and the 600-plus mediators and arbitrators on its worldwide panel with access to a digital legal environment to handle more matters more efficiently. Once configured for CPR, the integrated platform will provide for filing matters, secure communication on the platform, selection of neutrals, and case management by CPR administrators and neutrals in a more streamlined, expedited fashion. The platform’s video-conferencing capability is designed with features purpose-built for arbitrations and mediations. The platform is one of very few online options for dispute resolution that is ISO 27001 certified, a leading international standard for information security.

“By partnering with Immediation, CPR is taking a substantial step forward to efficiently digitize our global arbitration, mediation and other ADR case management services,” said Allen Waxman, President and CEO of CPR. “Immediation’s platform was designed by dispute resolvers for dispute resolvers, and offers a significant opportunity to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and security of dispute resolution. We look forward to the enhanced support the new platform will provide to CPR’s neutrals and parties seeking to resolve their disputes.”

“We are delighted to be working with CPR as our first U.S. customization client,” said Immediation Founder and CEO, Laura Keily. “CPR is a leader in dispute resolution, and we are thrilled to be able to provide this technology to support its mission. The pandemic showed a deep need for purpose-built legal technology on a global scale as general video conferencing options were never intended for the nuanced work of legal and dispute resolution. Arbitrators, mediators and lawyers expect the environment Immediation provides, wrapping all legal requirements from filing to hearings, in one ‘plug and play’ platform that is secure and ready-to-use across the globe.”

The configuration and launch of the platform as CPR’s digital ADR center are expected in the second half of 2022.

About Immediation

Immediation provides legal video collaboration software, for the ultimate digital legal environment. Created by lawyers, its unmatched functionality, specialization and access delivers the judiciary, lawyers and neutral parties the capacity, capability and control to successfully handle complex legal interactions online. Immediation is already in use by courts, governments, dispute resolution organizations and law firms for local, national and international matters. To learn more visit www.immediation.com

About CPR

Established in 1977, CPR is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes the prevention and resolution of conflict to better enable purpose through the CPR Institute and CPR Dispute Resolution.

The CPR Institute drives and advocates for a global prevention and dispute resolution culture through the thought leadership of its diverse members – companies, leading mediators and arbitrators, law firms, individual practitioners, and academics – and who share best practices and develop innovative tools for dispute management through Committees and events.

CPR Dispute Resolution is a boutique provider of leading-edge dispute management services – mediation, arbitration, custom appointing services, a panel of dispute prevention specialists, and more – that leverages resources generated by the CPR Institute. The case administrators are experienced attorneys with a combined 40 years of experience in ADR who speak five languages. The Panel of Distinguished Neutrals is a carefully curated, diverse group of prominent, experienced subject matter experts based in 35 countries. To learn more visit www.cpradr.org.