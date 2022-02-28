Playmaker and Contextual Betting Software Provider MetaBet Enter Strategic Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today a strategic partnership with MetaBet, provider of automated and contextual sports betting products, to increase user engagement and integrate conversion tools directly into Playmaker’s sports-focused editorial content.

MetaBet’s betting content automation platform, which includes Game and Prop Tiles, Odds Comparison Tables, Interactive Bet Calculators and more, incorporates affiliate tracking URLs and link outs to sportsbooks’ event pages with integrated betslip functionality. MetaBet’s collection of monetization tools will seamlessly integrate into Playmaker’s sports content, connecting users to sports betting markets and increasing Playmaker’s revenue generation with sports betting operators through a hybrid of affiliate and direct advertising.

Playmaker ranks as the largest regional digital sports media group in Latin America, and the sixth largest digital sports media group across all of the Americas1. Playmaker’s portfolio of sports media brands, including Futbol Sites, Yardbarker, and The Nation Network, create and deliver a high volume of sports content to more than 85 million unique users throughout these regions. This partnership combines Playmaker’s audience reach with MetaBet’s integrated and contextual sports betting information to enhance engagement and conversion at scale.

“We are delighted to be partnering with MetaBet as we continue to execute against our strategy of becoming an affiliate leader in the sports betting and gaming industry,” said Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO. “By implementing contextual tools that enable users to access sports betting markets more seamlessly, MetaBet is providing Playmaker with solutions that improve our capability to deliver our ecosystem of highly engaged sports fans to sports betting operators globally.”

“We’re thrilled to work closely with the Playmaker team and provide the audiences of its leading sports media brands with engaging, relevant betting content tools to make informed decisions,” said Benn Gurton, MetaBet Co-Founder. “Our contextual product integrations will provide Playmaker with a set of engagement and monetization tools to drive the highest interaction from its audiences, collect meaningful data, and convert in a financially efficient manner.”

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF), is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans. To sign up for Playmaker’s Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors.

ABOUT METABET

MetaBet helps publishers unlock new value from their content and sports fans through automated, contextual betting product integrations. The company’s products generate over 6M product impressions daily through integrations with over 40 partners across sports media, sportsbook operators, performance marketers, betting publishers, and other verticals. MetaBet is a joint venture, resulting from a partnership with Are You Watching This?!. For more information or to take a product tour, please visit www.metabet.io.

1 Comscore Media Metrix® - Sports - December 2021 - Multi-Platform - Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 18+ - Total Visits - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States