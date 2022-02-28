Commnet Broadband Selects AWS to Bring Cloud Services to Rural Customers

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commnet Broadband (“Commnet”), today announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to transform Commnet’s network and make AWS cloud services available to rural areas where Commnet provides broadband services. This relationship will bring AWS cloud services to healthcare, education, tribal, government, mining, business, and carrier customers in the rural, southwest U.S. for the first time. AWS allows customers to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

Commnet will accelerate its shift to becoming a sustainable cloud-based broadband and carrier managed services provider through this relationship. By selecting AWS as its preferred cloud provider, Commnet will be able to provide reliable and secure broadband connections on AWS, as well as host distributed cloud capabilities that have previously been unavailable in many rural communities. The two companies will support cloud-based wireless carrier services that seamlessly integrate with Commnet’s customers’ existing infrastructure.

“We have heard from tribal, government, and other organizations that they would like the opportunity to benefit from the capabilities of the cloud, reducing costs while improving operations, yet that hasn’t been available in many rural communities. Commnet will provide the fast, reliable, secure connection on AWS to enable our carrier partners and businesses to benefit from AWS services. Our rural communities deserve access to the same capabilities as urban markets,” said Tom Guthrie, Chief Executive Officer at Commnet Broadband.

About Commnet Broadband

Commnet Broadband, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), enables or directly delivers high-quality broadband communications services to Tribal communities and rural America, driving digital inclusions and providing access to education, work, healthcare, safety, entertainment and community connectivity. For more information, visit www.commnetbroadband.com.