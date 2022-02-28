Element Biosciences Partners with Fabric Genomics to Demonstrate the AVITI™ System’s NGS Data Quality and to Explore Clinical Applications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences Inc., developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a partnership with Fabric Genomics Inc. to explore commercialization of end-to-end clinical application solutions based on Element’s AVITI system and the Fabric Enterprise clinical interpretation platform.

Two initial studies confirmed the ability of the AVITI system to identify pathogenic variants in targeted panels and whole genome sequencing cases as well as its seamless workflow compatibility with Fabric’s clinical interpretation platform.

To support the development of AVITI-based end-to-end clinical application solutions, Fabric will leverage its clinical genomics decision-support system, recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine as part of Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project on rare disease diagnosis. The platform’s reporting is backed by a world-class team of variant interpretation geneticists.

“We are pleased to partner with Fabric Genomics. Developing robust clinical sequencing end-to-end solutions will allow Element to address unmet needs of clinicians and patients around the world,” said Molly He, Ph.D., CEO, and co-founder of Element.

“We are excited to partner with Element Biosciences,” said Martin Reese, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabric Genomics. “We believe that AVITI’s data quality and seamless integration potential will allow us to develop highly accurate and scalable solutions for the clinic.”

To learn more about the AVITI System, including a detailed presentation by Dr. Martin Reese on clinical interpretation, register now for Element’s virtual event on March 14, 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. CET, using the link below: https://registration.elementbiosciences.com/.

About Fabric Genomics

Fabric Genomics is democratizing genomics-driven precision medicine. The company provides institutions with end-to-end clinical sequencing solutions that include the Fabric Enterprise software platform, assay design and validation support, and the clinical interpretation services needed to scale genetic testing. At the core of this platform is a suite of sophisticated AI algorithms and data knowledge systems that turn data into expert clinical insights. Fabric Genomics supports clinical applications across a variety of use cases including rare disease, oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and women’s health. To learn more, visit fabricgenomics.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com