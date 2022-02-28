Elektrofi Receives Contract Under the Defense Health Agency SBIR/STTR Program to Advance Antibody Delivery Formulations for the Treatment of Covid-19 and Future Pandemics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elektrofi, a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on drug formulation and delivery innovations, today announced it has entered into a contract with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program within the Department of Defense (DoD) focused on exploring the company’s platform formulation technology for the delivery of prefilled, high-dose formulations for the rapid deployment of antibody treatments for COVID-19 and pandemic preparation. Elektrofi’s platform formulation technology aims to provide an alternative to current delivery methods for antibody treatments, which require intravenous administration in a healthcare setting. Under the contract with DHA SBIR, Elektrofi will use its technology to pioneer COVID-19 antibody therapies for self-administration at home, widening the potential distribution for these essential medicines.

“ Improving the delivery of antibodies and enabling a simpler, at-home option would be a significant step toward reducing the burden on hospitals and healthcare workers during a period of significant stress,” said Chase Coffman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Elektrofi. “ Our platform technology can re-engineer these formulations for easier delivery and distribution, opening up the possibility for non-critical patients to receive a ready-to-use therapeutic easily, at home. We are pleased to receive the DHA SBIR funding and look forward to furthering Elektrofi’s platform capabilities, which can be applied to any biologic treatment in any indications.”

This contract represents continuation funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and will enable Elektrofi to pursue platform development and IND-enabling, non-clinical studies. Elektrofi may be eligible to extend this funding through an enhancement program requiring matched funds from an outside funding source. Elektrofi previously received funding from the NSF to support feasibility studies, which successfully demonstrated high-concentration antibody formulations that can be delivered using standard syringe force.

“ As the pandemic continues and evolves, we need to remain vigilant and explore every opportunity to add to the compendium of therapeutic and prophylactic options," said Evelina Angov, DHA SBIR Technical Contract Officer Representative (COR), Microbiologist, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Department of the Army, DoD. " The funding for Elektrofi represents our commitment to pursuing diverse interventions for individuals requiring treatment for COVID-19.”

For this contract, Elektrofi will evaluate candidate industry partners with promising antibody or antibody cocktail therapies for the treatment of COVID-19. During the contract, Elektrofi's high-concentration formulation technology will be applied to the selected partner's antibody product to formulate, manufacture, and conduct IND-enabling studies.

By developing a breakthrough formulation platform technology, Elektrofi is addressing the long-standing and unmet need for stabilized, highly concentrated biologics through a proprietary microparticle technology. The technology enables patient-friendly small-volume injections for monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs that are of growing importance to human health. It has the potential to drastically drive significant change in the treatment landscape for patients across a variety of disease areas and indications.

About Elektrofi

Elektrofi is a biotechnology company focused on improving administration for a wide range of medicines including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs. Its breakthrough formulation platform enables stabilized, highly concentrated formulations for subcutaneous administration. The company is using this technology to transform therapies that are administered intravenously and to enhance injectable products by reducing the volume and frequency of dosing. Elektrofi partners with pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop patient-friendly delivery solutions. Headquartered in Boston, the company is shaping the future of biologics delivery. Visit www.elektrofi.com for more information.