Booster Juice Partners with Field Roast™ to Offer Plant-Based Protein for the First Time

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”), announced today it is teaming up with Booster Juice, Canada’s largest juice and smoothie chain, to bring plant-based protein to its permanent menu for the first time. Starting March 1, Booster Juice’s 410 locations across Canada will offer two new sandwiches featuring Field Roast Italian Garlic & Fennel Plant-Based Sausage.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Booster Juice to offer their customers a delicious, convenient plant-based option that perfectly complements their healthy, on-the-go menu,” said Adam Grogan, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “Our spicy and savory Field Roast sausage shows plant-based eating can be convenient, flavorful and a great source of protein that satisfies hunger all day long. My personal favorite pairing is the ‘Spinach is in it’ smoothie with our Italian Crumble Plant Wrap – simply delicious!”

Crafted with eggplant, onions, sweet peppers and seasoned with sea salt, fennel seed and garlic, Field Roast Italian Garlic & Fennel Plant-Based Sausage is packed with 27g of protein and makes for a delicious addition to any sandwich or wrap to keep guests satisfied on-the-go. The Booster Juice Healthy Snacking Menu will feature Field Roast in two ways starting at $7.89 CAD/each:

Italian Crumble Plant-Nini – Made with Field Roast™ Italian Plant-Based Sausage Crumble, mixed peppers, onions, spinach and pesto served on a grilled focaccia flatbread.

Italian Crumble Plant Wrap – Made with Field Roast™ Italian Plant-Based Sausage Crumble, mixed peppers, onions, spinach and pesto served on a grilled tortilla wrap.

“Booster Juice is excited to partner with plant-based industry leader Field Roast to debut new items on our Healthy Food Menu,” said Dale Wishewan, President and CEO of Booster Juice. “We know our customers have come to know Booster Juice for our quality products and this addition falls right in line with our other premium offerings.”

Field Roast’s culinary roots extend more than 20 years, offering high-quality plant-based meats and cheeses that inspire food enthusiasts to discover, indulge and share exciting taste adventures. The brand uses whole-food ingredients including grains, fresh-cut vegetables, herbs and legumes to create bold, flavorful taste experiences.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

About Booster Juice

Founded by Dale Wishewan, Booster Juice is the original juice and smoothie bar, opening in Sherwood Park, Alberta in November 1999. There are now over 400 locations worldwide. Over the last 22 years, Dale Wishewan, President & CEO, has been recognized for several awards including, EY Global Hall of Fame (2014), Technomic Healthy Options Award (2014), Canadian Franchise Association Franchising Hall of Fame (2014) and Canada’s Top 40 under 40. A vibrant brand that attracts an active clientele, Booster Juice has also earned multiple awards for the concept's unique offerings and innovative store design. In addition to their delicious signature smoothies, the menu offers a variety of freshly squeezed juices, grilled food, snacks, superfoods and specialty items.