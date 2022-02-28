Infinedi Completes Investment in LaSalle Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinedi Partners, LP (“Infinedi”), a private equity firm focused on innovative partnerships with founder-owned businesses, announced today the completion of its investment in LaSalle Network (“LaSalle” or the “Company”).

Based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm specializing in technology, cybersecurity, accounting and finance, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, management resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, administrative, call center and executive search. Founded in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed more than 80,000 candidates in temporary, temporary-to-permanent and permanent positions. LaSalle operates in more than 20 states with more than 5,000 employees.

“Our partnership with Infinedi will allow LaSalle to accelerate its core mission of offering our clients the best possible service and delivery while retaining and hiring the highest quality internal talent,” said Tom Gimbel, Founder and CEO of LaSalle. “We’re also planning to expand our product, sector and geographic offerings in response to inquiries from our clients.”

Jay Hegenbart, Founder and Managing Partner of Infinedi said, “Our firm has been able to complete five platform investments over the last two years and now have over $300 million of LP capital invested in our funds. We are grateful and humbled by the achievement of this significant milestone and the growth and maturation of our independent track record.”

“Many entrepreneurs have approached us to explore partnerships that will allow them to fund growth, achieve liquidity or transcend market or business disruption. We look forward to announcing more investments in the near future that can serve as additional case studies for the types of creative partnerships we offer to founder-owners,” added Mr. Hegenbart.

“LaSalle is a best-in-class talent solutions provider helping clients access the intellectual capital they need, when they need it, to achieve their goals for strategic growth,” said Carter Harned, a Partner at Infinedi. “We look forward to a highly-productive partnership with Tom and the rest of the LaSalle team as they expand their suite of solutions and functional verticals to address client needs.”

Mr. Hegenbart and Mr. Harned have joined the Board of LaSalle.

McGuireWoods LLP and Dickinson Wright LLP served as legal counsel to Infinedi and its investment funds. Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres LLC represented LaSalle. Fairmount Partners served as financial advisor to the Company.

This announcement appears as a matter of record only. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any current or future Infinedi Partners fund.

About Infinedi

Infinedi is a private equity firm focused on innovative partnerships with founder-owned businesses and financial entrepreneurs. Based in New York, the firm was founded in March 2018 by Jay Hegenbart. Unlike many traditional private equity firms, Infinedi focuses exclusively on situations where it is the first private equity investor. Additional elements of the strategy include using less financial leverage and having investment durations longer than is typical.

The firm’s approach is solution-based, working with business owners to create tailor-made private equity investments oriented to maximize effectiveness for all stakeholders. Infinedi’s investments are typically control investments with large founder re-investment. Its investors include a diverse group of prominent institutional investors. Many of these organizations have known the principals for decades and have benefitted from their successful track record of investing. Infinedi is actively seeking new investment opportunities.

Visit infinedi.com for more information.

About LaSalle

LaSalle Network is a technology, cybersecurity, accounting and finance, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, management resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, administrative, call center and executive search. Since inception in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed more than 80,000 candidates in temporary, temporary-to-permanent and permanent positions.

LaSalle Network has been listed on Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 “Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America” list for 12 years, People Magazine’s “Companies That Care” list, Inc. Magazine’s “50 Best Workplaces,” Forbes’ "America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms" list, Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For," "Best Workplaces in Chicago," and “Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services” for four years, and Crain’s Chicago Business’ “Best Places to Work” list for seven years. The firm has offices in downtown Chicago, Oak Brook and Schaumburg.

Visit www.thelasallenetwork.com for more information.