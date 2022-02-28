Senior Women Executives from Fortune 500 Companies Share Leadership Advice at Free Virtual Event Hosted by Pepperdine Graziadio

MALIBU, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of International Women’s Day, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School will host a complimentary virtual mini-conference to showcase how women are taking the lead by innovating with purpose, creating belonging, and advancing community and sustainability.

The event will feature top women executives who will provide inspiration and advice as the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe.

The event will take place from 11:30 AM to 1 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Attendance is free and open to the public, but interested participants must register.

“Women who attend this conference will be inspired to scale new heights and achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Bernice Ledbetter, director for Graziadio’s Center for Women in Leadership. “In the pandemic era, women have shown tremendous grit and determination. From Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups to world-changing nonprofits, women are ready to take the helm. By sharing career insights, lessons learned, and advice for career advancement, the powerhouse panel of speakers will deliver an empowering and motivating not-to-miss event.”

Speakers include:

Bernice Ledbetter, EdD, Director, Center for Women in Leadership, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Jennifer Van Fossen, Head of Shopping, Google

Brandi Harleaux (MBA ’12), Chief Executive Officer, South Post Oak Recycling Center

Denise Roberson (MBA ’14), Chief Purpose Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day

Grace Kangdani (MBA ’08), Senior Vice President, Market Manager, Bank of America

Maria Lane, Chief Human Resources Officer, Reyes Coca-Cola

Gabriela Valverde-Rivera, Senior Director, Human Resources, Nike

Julieannah Awopetu, Full-Time MBA Student, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.