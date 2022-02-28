Variscite and Foundries.io Partner to Accelerate Development and Management of Secure IoT and Edge Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Variscite, a leading System on Module / Computer on Module provider, has integrated its i.MX 8M Mini based System on Modules with Foundries.io’s FoundriesFactory cloud-native DevOps service to facilitate customers developing, deploying, managing and updating secure IoT and edge devices, enabling them to accelerate time to market while reducing engineering and maintenance costs.

The combined Variscite/Foundries.io solution provides a secure, customizable, Linux-based platform with fleet management services for the world's connected devices. The joint offering also reduces the cost and complexity of time-sensitive engineering initiatives, making this a solution perfectly aligned with today’s more rigorous manufacturing requirements.

Foundries.io’s open-source platform interfaces to any cloud and offers maximum flexibility for hardware configuration so organizations can focus on what matters: IP, applications and value add. Built with Yocto, FoundriesFactory uses the best industry practices for security and incremental OTA updates. Now, product teams gain enhanced data security while reducing the cost of developing, testing and deploying devices across their installed lifetime.

“Foundries.io offers a complete solution for Linux-based products so that IoT and edge device makers no longer need to struggle with integrating development, security, OTA and applications solutions from different vendors,” said George Grey, Foundries.io CEO. “We enable developers to easily customize the open-source secure firmware and operating system in their own FoundriesFactory and use container technologies to add their own or third-party IP, services and applications. We are very excited to be working with Variscite to bring these benefits to their System on Module customers.”

With up to 1.8GHz Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 plus a 400MHz Cortex-M4 real-time processor, Variscite’s advanced SoM provides a variety of interfaces, including certified single-band 802.11 b/g/n or dual-band 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, 4.2 Bluetooth/BLE, Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB2.0, CAN bus and LVDS. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI is pin-compatible with the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, providing customers with ultimate flexibility, extended lifetime, as well as reduced development time, cost, and risk. This impressive product family stretches across a wide range of performance levels.

“We are pleased to partner with Foundries.io to provide our customers with a cloud platform that will not only allow them to accelerate time to market but also to be confident in the ability to maintain and secure their devices throughout the product lifecycle,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “We are happy to extend our ecosystem and provide Variscite’s customers with complete end-to-end solutions around our SoM solutions to meet their project requirements.”

In addition to the proven integration of VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI with Foundries.io platform, Variscite is planning additional integration with all i.MX8 series modules.

Variscite and Foundries.io will hold a joint webinar on March 2 at 08:00 a.m. Pacific time to cover the complete end-to-end product lifecycle capabilities using a Variscite VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI SoM with the FoundriesFactory software platform. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/yv92rkd3

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end product life-cycle.

ABOUT FOUNDRIES.IO

Foundries.io helps organizations bring IoT and Edge devices to market faster. The FoundriesFactory software platform reinvents IoT by offering a secure, customizable, Linux-based platform with fleet management services for the world's connected devices. Now, product teams gain enhanced data security while reducing the cost of developing, testing and deploying devices across their installed lifetime. Our open-source platform interfaces to any cloud and offers maximum flexibility for hardware configuration so organizations can focus on what matters: IP, applications and value add.