Inhibrx Selects Genialis ResponderID for Clinical Optimization Study of INBRX-109

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genialis, a computational precision medicine company unraveling complex biology to find new ways to address disease, today announced it will work with Inhibrx in an effort to develop a predictive biomarker for INBRX-109 in solid tumors. Genialis will utilize its AI/ML clinical biomarker discovery platform, ResponderID™, to help Inhibrx identify features for potential patient stratification and model the underlying biologies that predict response to the drug candidate.

INBRX-109 is a precision-engineered, tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist antibody designed to exploit the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 activation. In January 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to INBRX-109 for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma. In collaboration with clinical researchers and data scientists at Inhibrx, Genialis is using ResponderID™ to derive representative gene sets and model the complex biologies that govern response to DR5 agonism. This work incorporates numerous data sets from Inhibrx’s preclinical studies and clinical programs, the public domain, and Genialis’ proprietary ML-ready database. The goal is to improve resolution of patient stratification to accurately identify potential responders and understand patient outcomes.

"Genialis' ResponderID platform has enabled the capture of specific, sophisticated signal related to INBRX-109 sensitivity in both preclinical and clinical samples,” said Brendan Eckelman, Ph.D., CSO of Inhibrx. “As we move forward in the clinic and generate more data, we anticipate the Genialis’ platform will allow us to better understand the relevant biology, and leverage that understanding into a predictive biomarker.”

ResponderID defines, models, and validates new biomarkers for drug development and discovery programs. The platform is a technology suite for clinical and translational research, built from years of experience working with partners across the industry and advanced internal R&D. ResponderID incorporates technologies and proprietary tools for feature selection, data harmonization, and machine learning modeling. While ResponderID can complement virtually any data analysis environment, it is typically powered by data from Genialis Expressions, the FAIR-inspired data management, and bioinformatics processing software suite. The collaboration with Inhibrx marks the first publicly disclosed collaboration of the Genialis ResponderID platform since the commercial launch in November 2021 and represents a new stage of partnership between the companies in developing biomarkers for potential clinical guidance in the application of the therapeutic.

“Genialis’ focus has always been to harness the power of advanced data analytics to benefit human health,” said Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis. “With Inhibrx, we have found a partner that shares this commitment and has a pipeline of exciting potential new medicines to achieve the goal. We are excited to continue our precision medicine journey together as we help advance their lead drug candidate to reach the patients most in need.”

About Genialis

Genialis is a computational precision medicine company unraveling complex biology to find new ways to address disease. ResponderID™, Genialis’ clinical biomarker discovery platform, defines, models, and validates actionable biomarkers and optimally positions novel drugs to accelerate translational research and clinical development. Genialis is trusted by biopharma and big pharma alike, and together, we bring precision to medicine.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.