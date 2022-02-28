White Oak Commercial Finance Delivers $7 Million Accounts Receivable Facility to Technology-Focused Staffing Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a $7 million factoring facility to a technology-focused staffing firm specialized in automating and streamlining temporary staffing services to warehouse and distribution centers throughout the United States.

The transaction was structured against the company’s accounts receivable for working capital and to support the growth of its innovative services to light industrial companies and managed service providers (MSPs).

“White Oak recognized immediate and long-term financing needs of this transformative staffing firm and was able to provide a fast and scalable solution to meet its business goals today and tomorrow,” said White Oak Managing Director, Robert Mocerino.

White Oak is dedicated to helping staffing companies make the most of their assets with its industry know-how, hands-on consulting, and ready capital up to $250 million.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies at every stage of their growth. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.