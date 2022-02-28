Clubspeed Acquires KartingManager to Continue International Expansion and Market Leadership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clubspeed, the leading global venue management software solution for go karting centers, race tracks, trampoline parks, golf simulators and family entertainment centers, announced today the acquisition of KartingManager, a software provider to karting venues in 17 countries. This combination will bolster Clubspeed’s dominance in the global karting market and continue their expansion internationally with their leading venue management solution. The founder of KartingManager, Tomasz Kozlowski, will transition to a new role as Clubspeed’s managing director for international operations.

“The momentum Clubspeed is building with the acquisition of KartingManager uniquely positions our business to continue scaling internationally and providing world-class solutions and support for family entertainment centers,” said Alok Pandey, CEO of Clubspeed. “Our mission is to enable activity centers all over the world to drive more revenue, streamline operations and enhance the guest experience, and with the addition of KartingManager, Clubspeed now serves more than 700 customers across more than 60 countries.”

Clubspeed’s Executive Chairman Romir Bosu shares Pandey’s enthusiasm with the acquisition.

“I am thrilled to welcome KartingManager to the Clubspeed family as we work to build the best all-in-one venue management software solution for family entertainment centers worldwide,” said Bosu. “It’s an honor to work and collaborate with Tomasz Kozlowski, who we respect as a talented entrepreneur, and who is highly respected in the industry. We’re looking forward to bringing KartingManager’s customers a robust suite of products, such as integrated payments, online booking, self-service kiosks, and venue analytics.”

Similarly, Kozlowski is optimistic for the growth and breadth of solutions that Clubspeed will bring to his company.

“Clubspeed is the premier software solution for growing family entertainment centers. I’ve spent a good amount of time with Alok, Romir and the Clubspeed team and I’m very impressed with the robust and full-featured product they have built,” said Kozlowski. “I am confident Clubspeed will be the right solution for my customers to satisfy their growing business and operational needs and I’m excited to partner with a world-class company like Clubspeed.”

About Clubspeed

Clubspeed has the world’s leading cloud-based software for activity centers, revolutionizing the way venue owners and managers run their businesses every day. Serving karting facilities, trampoline parks, and multi-activity family entertainment centers, its features include kart timing, trampoline gamification, point-of-sale, marketing automation and more. For more information, visit Clubspeed’s website at www.clubspeed.com.

About KartingManager

KartingManager is a complete software for karting centers, both indoor and outdoor. Automated marketing tools will bring more customers to your doors, while monitoring and reporting systems will keep you up to date with all important facts. For more information, visit KartingManager’s website at https://kartingmanager.com.