HARMAN Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate 5G and Smart Connectivity Innovations

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, has announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft that will enable HARMAN to integrate with Microsoft Azure private multi-access edge compute (PMEC).

The integration will further empower HARMAN to combine network functions, applications, and edge-optimized services to deliver a broad portfolio of high-performance, ultra-low latency solutions that address the modern business needs of enterprise customers. As a result, HARMAN can further accelerate digital transformation solutions with private 5G networks and smart connectivity for enterprises across several verticals.

"Advances in technologies like 5G yield significant opportunity to accelerate innovation across nearly every industry - from transportation and healthcare to manufacturing and education,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN. "By bringing together HARMAN's deep knowledge and experience in the communications domain with Azure private MEC, we can now offer enterprises a comprehensive solution.”

“Transportation hubs have been among the first entities to adopt emerging edge compute capabilities and private 5G connectivity to deliver innovative offerings that serve their operations teams, business customers, and travelers,” said Tad Brockway, corporate vice president Azure for Operators, Microsoft. “By using Microsoft’s portfolio of Azure services and HARMAN’s expertise in transforming enterprise infrastructures and workflows, any business can quickly scale-up new networks and deliver advanced applications that enable them to realize the same operational efficiencies.”

This collaboration has already successfully enabled digital transformation at one of the largest airports in the United States. Microsoft’s Azure private MEC combined with HARMAN's expertise in applications and integration services have helped to transform the airport's manual cargo handling process to one that is IoT-enabled and far more intelligent. As a result, the airport saw tangible improvements to the efficiency, optimization, and general handling of its cargo tracking system – saving significant resources including operational costs.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are constantly delivering cutting edge technology solutions to over 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, telecom and industrial being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

