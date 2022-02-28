Oregon’s Longview Ranch Welcomes Wildlife Back To 30,000 Acres Of Diverse Landscape

KIMBERLY, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon’s Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. The proprietors of the property have passionately undertaken sustainable practices that show respect for the land. As a result of their efforts and Oregon’s Longview Ranch’s commitment to responsible land-use practices, the property has recently seen a dramatic increase in pronghorn antelope herds.

Several years ago, this particular area of the John Day did not boast a robust pronghorn antelope population, while just this week, ranchers saw more than 100 antelope roaming the property.

While the primary purpose of the property is raising grass-fed cattle, Oregon’s Longview Ranch prioritizes living in harmony with the land and showing continued respect for the creatures that inhabit the region.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.