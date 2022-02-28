Airspan Networks Teams Up with Cisco to Provide Innovative 5G Private Network Solutions to Enterprise Customers Targeting Industry 4.0 Use Cases

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile World Congress — Cisco and Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, announced today that Airspan has been named one of the first 5G and Open RAN partners to participate in the Cisco Private 5G program, designed to launch innovative 5G Private Network solutions for enterprise customers.

The program’s goal is to accelerate 5G adoption of Private Networks use cases, focused on Industry 4.0 applications requiring high-speed, low-latency connectivity, secured and with high availability, between machines to improve automation and productivity. Examples of targeted industries and applications include:

Manufacturing

Warehouse Logistics/Distribution

Hospitality and Venues

Energy and Utilities

Education

Cisco Private 5G

The foundation of the solution is built on Cisco’s industry-leading mobile core network technology and IoT portfolio – spanning IoT sensors and gateways, device management software, as well as monitoring tools and dashboards. It is designed to leverage Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) software and hardware. Cisco has worked in close collaboration with Airspan, one of the first partners qualified and integrated into the solution.

“Cisco Private 5G brings a tremendous value proposition for enterprises through competitive advantages in value, efficiency, and agility. Our as-a-service Private 5G offer leverages the latest in technology innovation and creates faster time-to-productivity,” said Masum Mir, Vice President and General Manager of Mobile, Cable and IoT, Cisco. “Collaborating closely with key partners like Airspan will help enterprises develop and leverage private 5G network use cases to accelerate digital transformation.”

“Developing innovative, customized 5G private network solutions for the enterprise market is a major opportunity to monetize the many advantages of 5G technology,” said Airspan Chairman and CEO Eric Stonestrom. “Airspan is proud to be one of the first leading Open RAN partners to participate in the Cisco Private 5G solution and offer our cutting edge 5G RAN solutions including systems and software that are optimized for numerous enterprise use cases.”

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.