Luminar Provides Business Update with Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Financials

Luminar is in the C-sample phase with its Iris sensor, preparing and automating its automotive-grade manufacturing capabilities to achieve series production readiness by the end of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced its quarterly business update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, ended December 31, 2021.

“ Our first year as a public company was a blowout success having achieved all of our critical milestones. We secured major commercial wins, advanced our hardware and software technology, and are pioneering the future of safety and autonomy for the industry,” said Austin Russell, Luminar Founder and CEO. “ 2022 will be our biggest year yet as we prepare for our breakthrough series production launch at year-end.”

Today, Luminar released its quarterly video update regarding the path to series production. The video can be viewed at: www.luminartech.com/path.

Major 2021 Milestones:

Luminar achieved all of its company-level target 2021 milestones and is providing status below:

Iris Industrialization for Series Production: Luminar entered the C-phase for Iris, and completed all core development/revenue milestones under its first awarded series production contract. The company is now intensely focused on industrialization and preparation for series production. Software & Product Development: Luminar completed development of the alpha version of Sentinel, providing live demonstrations of Proactive Safety™ and Highway Autonomy capabilities to the public at CES. Commercial Programs & Customer Adoption: Luminar increased its Major Commercial Win target mid-year from 4 to 6, and achieved all 6 major wins by year-end 2021. In January 2022, the company announced a landmark series production win with Mercedes-Benz. Forward-Looking Order Book: Luminar increased its Forward-Looking Order Book target mid-year from 40% growth to 60% growth, and ended 2021 with a forward-looking order book of approximately $2.1 billion, up 61% year-over-year (YOY). Liquidity and Cash Position: Luminar achieved its target of ending the year with more cash on the balance sheet compared to the $485.7 million at the prior year end (2020). The company ended 2021 with $792.1 million of cash following significant share repurchases towards the end of Q4.

Key Q4 & Full-Year 2021 Financials:

Key financial highlights for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue: Q4 revenue was $12.3 million, up 408% YoY and up 55% compared to the prior quarter. Full-year revenue was at the higher end of prior guidance at approximately $32 million.

Q4 revenue was $12.3 million, up 408% YoY and up 55% compared to the prior quarter. Full-year revenue was at the higher end of prior guidance at approximately $32 million. GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss: Q4 GAAP net loss was $73.9 million, or $(0.21) per share; Q4 Non-GAAP net loss was $42.6 million, or $(0.12) per share. For the full year, GAAP net loss was $238.0 million, or $(0.69) per share. Full-year Non-GAAP net loss was $133.2 million or $(0.38) per share.

Q4 GAAP net loss was $73.9 million, or $(0.21) per share; Q4 Non-GAAP net loss was $42.6 million, or $(0.12) per share. For the full year, GAAP net loss was $238.0 million, or $(0.69) per share. Full-year Non-GAAP net loss was $133.2 million or $(0.38) per share. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities were $792.1 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $485.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash spend (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $56.4 million in Q4 and $154.9 million for the full year.

Major 2022 Milestones and Financial Guidance:

Today, Luminar updated its annual business milestones and financial guidance for the full year of 2022.

Targeted Key Business Milestones to Achieve by Year-End 2022:

Iris Industrialization for Series Production: achieve series production readiness for Iris lidar and core software. Software: achieve the beta release of Sentinel, advancing Proactive Safety™ and Highway Autonomy capabilities. Commercial Programs: grow commercial success with existing major commercial program wins. Additionally, Luminar is targeting to achieve 40% additional major commercial wins. Forward-Looking Order Book: achieve forward-looking order book growth of at least 40% YoY in 2022.

2022 Financial Outlook:

Revenue Growth: The company expects 2022 revenue of $40+ million.

The company expects 2022 revenue of $40+ million. Cash Spend: Luminar expects net cash spend moderately higher than 2021 levels.

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,977 $ 208,944 Restricted cash 725 775 Marketable securities 462,141 276,710 Accounts receivable 13,013 5,971 Inventory 10,342 3,613 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,195 4,797 Total current assets 845,393 500,810 Property and equipment, net 11,009 7,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,145 — Intangible assets, net 2,424 — Goodwill 3,110 701 Other non-current assets 12,455 1,151 Total assets $ 883,536 $ 510,351 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,419 $ 6,039 Accrued and other current liabilities 19,844 10,452 Operating lease liabilities 4,735 — Debt, current — 99 Total current liabilities 38,998 16,590 Warrant liabilities 31,230 343,400 Debt, non-current — 302 Convertible senior notes 608,957 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,768 — Other non-current liabilities 598 1,318 Total liabilities 685,551 361,610 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 27 22 Class B common stock 10 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,257,214 733,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (908 ) 34 Treasury stock (235,871 ) — Accumulated deficit (822,487 ) (584,501 ) Total stockholders’ equity 197,985 148,741 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 883,536 $ 510,351

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 3,857 $ 1,109 $ 10,118 $ 4,840 Services 8,487 1,323 21,826 9,111 Total revenue 12,344 2,432 31,944 13,951 Cost of sales: Products 9,369 3,652 23,484 15,097 Services 10,469 3,091 22,608 9,855 Total cost of sales 19,838 6,743 46,092 24,952 Gross loss (7,494 ) (4,311 ) (14,148 ) (11,001 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 29,048 10,383 88,861 38,651 Sales and marketing 5,848 2,541 17,858 7,948 General and administrative 28,572 13,159 93,685 29,275 Total operating expenses 63,468 26,083 200,404 75,874 Loss from operations (70,962 ) (30,394 ) (214,552 ) (86,875 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (3,477 ) (255,704 ) (26,126 ) (268,266 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3,130 ) — (3,996 ) Interest expense and other (1,168 ) (788 ) (2,028 ) (2,885 ) Interest income and other 1,714 (55 ) 3,458 (276 ) Total other income (expense), net (2,931 ) (259,677 ) (24,696 ) (275,423 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (73,893 ) (290,071 ) (239,248 ) (362,298 ) Benefit from income taxes — — (1,262 ) — Net loss $ (73,893 ) $ (290,071 ) $ (237,986 ) $ (362,298 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (73,893 ) $ (290,581 ) $ (237,986 ) $ (369,055 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (2.54 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 359,483,729 193,196,572 346,300,975 145,096,996

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (237,986 ) $ (362,298 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,162 2,517 Noncash lease expense relating to operating lease right-of-use assets 3,705 — Amortization of premium on marketable securities 1,792 175 Change in fair value of warrants and SAFE liabilities 26,126 268,266 Vendor stock-in-lieu of cash program 10,817 — Impairment of inventories 2,918 4,407 Loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment 752 525 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,996 Share-based compensation 77,684 8,711 Expense related to Volvo Warrants 959 — Warranty related to sensors 1,538 — Deferred taxes (1,262 ) — Other 305 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,233 ) (4,294 ) Inventories (10,751 ) (4,018 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,340 ) (2,805 ) Other non-current assets (6 ) 165 Accounts payable 3,838 2,620 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,578 6,693 Other non-current liabilities (6,017 ) (302 ) Net cash used in operating activities (148,421 ) (75,642 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from acquisition of OptoGration, Inc. 358 — Purchases of marketable securities (716,933 ) (315,920 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 366,857 16,755 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 161,910 28,974 Proceeds from refundable security deposits — 581 Purchases of property and equipment (6,433 ) (2,202 ) Disposal of property and equipment 53 18 Net cash used in investing activities (194,188 ) (271,794 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of debt discounts of $15,625 609,375 — Purchases of capped call options (73,438 ) — Cash received from Gores on recapitalization — 380,601 Transaction costs related to merger with Gores — (17,226 ) Proceeds from issuance of Series X convertible preferred stock — 183,865 Issuance cost paid for Series X convertible preferred stock — (5,790 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt — 32,101 Repayment of debt (112 ) (41,190 ) Debt prepayment charges — (1,918 ) Debt issuance costs — (361 ) Principal payments on finance leases (capital leases prior to adoption of ASC 842) (289 ) (222 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 153,927 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,859 — Repurchases of common stock and redemption of warrants (231,600 ) (10 ) Other financing activities (130 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 463,592 529,850 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 120,983 182,414 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 209,719 27,305 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 330,702 $ 209,719