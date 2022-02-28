Movandi Collaborates with Qualcomm to Expand 5G mmWave Adoption

Movandi opens Mobile World Congress in Barcelona with Qualcomm collaboration to expand 5G mmWave adoption. Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the world’s most influential connectivity industry event where leading companies and trailblazers share the latest thought leadership about the future of connectivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MWC Barcelona 2022 – Movandi, a leader in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF technologies and software, today announced that it has plans to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to expand the adoption of 5G mmWave deployment for indoor and outdoor scenarios. Both companies are strong proponents of 5G mmWave, and the combination of mmWave small cells powered by Qualcomm® FSM™ 5G RAN Platforms and Movandi-powered 5G smart repeaters will entail expanded 5G mmWave adoption and an increased flexibility in operator deployments.

This combination of small cells based on Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platforms and Movandi-powered 5G BeamXR smart repeaters is positioned to offer mobile operators cost-effective and fast deployment of mmWave at scale and help unlock the full potential of 5G.

“Our goal is to innovate and empower our partners to solve the toughest 5G deployment challenges,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and founder at Movandi. “With our industry-leading BeamXR semiconductor and system technology, we are committed to delivering the best and most comprehensive set of capabilities to power indoor and outdoor 5G mmWave networks. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to help the entire 5G ecosystem unlock the promise of high-speed mmWave connectivity.”

Small cells have been at the heart of the global 5G proliferation and Qualcomm Technologies is front and center with its Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platforms featuring a flexible and open architecture and industry-leading power efficiency for enterprise-grade.

“This collaboration reflects the next step in both companies’ shared commitment to accelerate 5G mmWave deployments,” said Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile, Compute and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies’ core 5G strategy focuses on delivering the most advanced technology and purpose-built solutions. Our work with Movandi will focus on expanding the adoption of 5G mmWave to improve performance and user experience.”

Movandi's BeamXR smart repeater technology helps to close the gap in 5G mmWave deployments by amplifying coverage in public spaces and inside buildings and by penetrating physical barriers in dense urban environments. BeamXR technology combines a fully integrated RF front-end and system-level design to deliver a complete solution with long-range, low power features and unlimited mesh configurations that address mmWave propagation, blocking, and latency challenges.

Movandi BeamXR technology is the industry’s first smart repeater solution engineered to speed up 5G mmWave deployment, extend range and enhance coverage, penetrate physical barriers in indoor, outdoor and mobile environments, and accelerate large-scale 5G commercialization. Movandi BeamXR powered smart repeaters are available today and for additional technical details, please visit Movandi products.

About Movandi

Movandi is a 5G and beyond RF semiconductor, system, and software technology company enabling a hyperconnected world, broad 5G adoption and AI applications across multiple industries. Movandi is an innovator with 90 patents filed and 60 patents issued optimizing RF chipset performance, size and power efficiency, and dynamic beamforming and steering beam using intelligent algorithms, software and cloud AI and ML. Founded in 2016 by former world-recognized Broadcom RF and SoC pioneers, the Movandi management team includes proven executives from Cisco, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung. Movandi powered smart repeaters and technology solve the difficult 5G engineering and economic challenges by speeding up 5G mmWave deployment, extending range, enhancing coverage, penetrating physical barriers in indoor, outdoor and mobile environments, and accelerating large-scale 5G commercialization by significantly reducing capital investment and operating expenses. For more information, go to movandi.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Qualcomm and FSM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platforms is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.