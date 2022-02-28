HCL Technologies and VMware Expand Partnership to Streamline 5G and RAN Deployments

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile World Congress 2022 – Partners since 2008, VMware (NYSE: VMW) and HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced the companies will expand their collaboration to deliver integrated solutions for service providers around the world. HCL, specifically, will expand its Cloud Smart portfolio of services powered by VMware technology to include support for VMware Telco Cloud – 5G Core and VMware Telco Cloud RAN. In addition, HCL will set up a dedicated lab to streamline the deployment of these solutions across customers’ networks.

“Service providers operate vast and complex networks that feature software and hardware solutions from a variety of technology partners. Our strategic partnership with VMware will help to meet the needs of CSPs (Communications Service Providers) around the world as they build and transition to open and virtualized 5G networks. Further, our dedicated labs will help them to simplify validation of solution interoperability and streamline rollout of large-scale deployments,” said Anand Swamy, senior vice president and Global Head, OEM Ecosystems, HCL Technologies.

HCL operates VMware-enabled labs across the globe to support customer deployment of VMware solutions. As part of this expanded partnership, HCL will establish a lab for onboarding, integration, verification, and performance benchmarking of various 5G Core and virtual RAN configurations on VMware Telco Cloud Platform. In addition, VMware will train additional HCL engineers on how to deploy, configure and manage VMware Telco Cloud Platform. This will enable service providers – both existing mutual customers and new prospects – to quickly launch trials, Proofs of Concept (POC) and/or commercial deployment of VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

“Service providers are leveraging Telco Cloud Platform as the foundation of their network modernization. With it, they can deploy myriad network functions – both VNFs and CNFs – as well as third party software across the core, RAN and edge,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider & Edge, VMware. “Our work with HCL will help accelerate service providers’ modernization efforts to ultimately enable them to monetize services faster.”

VMware and HCL complement each other’s abilities and the ties between both companies are extensive:

8,000 HCL professionals are trained on VMware technologies

1,800 HCL engineers currently use VMware technology in customer projects

1,600 certifications and accreditations are available on VMware technologies

