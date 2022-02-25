Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Secures Lease in New York Bight Auction

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Bight, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (Atlantic Shores), is the provisional winner of OCS-A-0541 in the New York Bight offshore wind auction.

The lease was awarded as part of an outer continental shelf renewable energy auction held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) that marked the first offshore wind energy auction in more than three years.

With the acquisition of the New York Bight lease, Atlantic Shores continues to grow its offshore wind portfolio and solidify its position as one of the nation's leading offshore wind developers.

In 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJ BPU) awarded Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 the right to receive Offshore Renewable Energy Certificates (ORECs) for its 1,510 MW offshore wind project, enough to power over 700,000 homes from within its existing 183,000-acre lease area off the coast of New Jersey.

This is the largest single offshore wind project in New Jersey and one of the three largest awards in the United States to date.

With more than 3 GW of capacity within Atlantic Shores’ existing New Jersey lease area, the addition of the newly awarded New York Bight lease ensures Atlantic Shores’ ability to support both New Jersey and New York’s offshore energy development goals by 2035 and makes them a leading contributor in achieving President Biden’s goal of 30 GW by 2030.

“We are very excited to have won a lease area in the New York Bight enabling us to provide more clean renewable power from offshore wind projects to East Coast residents,” said Joris Veldhoven, Commercial and Finance Director at Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

“This New York Bight lease in combination with our existing portfolio of offshore energy Projects solidifies Atlantic Shores’ position as a driving force to establish this new industry and deliver clean, renewable power while protecting our natural resources. It also provides significant momentum for the Atlantic Shores domestic supply chain strategy and qualified workforce we are investing in, in line with our target to create thousands of good-paying jobs for years to come.”

Atlantic Shores would like to congratulate BOEM on running a successful process and thank them for their ongoing efforts to support the growth of the offshore wind industry.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America.

For more info: www.atlanticshoreswind.com.